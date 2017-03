March 12, 2017, 10:28 AM | No one wants to hear that six-letter word, and if you have it, you just want to get rid of it as quickly as possible. The desire for aggressive treatment is understandable. However, when it comes to how we treat cancer, the pendulum is swinging, with an increasing number of medical professionals now saying we over-diagnose - and consequently over-treat - patients. Barry Petersen reports.