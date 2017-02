February 11, 2017, 8:36 AM | Chef Carla Pallotta was born and raised in Boston's North End, the city's Little Italy. There, she grew up enjoying her family's simple recipes from the old country's Puglia region. Those same dishes would find their way onto the menu at Nebo Cucina & Enoteca, which she opened with her sister and business partner, Christine. On "CBS This Morning: Saturday," Pallotta shares her story and some signature dishes.