The art of Japanese fans

July 30, 2017, 9:54 AM | On a sweltering summer afternoon, Japanese beat the heat the way their ancestors have done for centuries: head for the waterfront for some cooling breezes, put on a casual yukata kimono, and pack their hand fans. While flat, round fans, or uchiwa, originated in China, Japanese are credited with inventing folding fans over 1,000 years ago. Folding fans come in a staggering variety of sizes, uses and styles, making for a cool fashion statement. Lucy Craft reports. Footage courtesy of Discover Kyoto.