July 9, 2017, 8:02 AM | Broadway musical legend Stephen Sondheim treasures the role that teachers have played in his life, and today helps honor educators with the annual Kennedy Center/Stephen Sondheim Inspirational Teacher Awards. In this web exclusive, Mo Rocca talks with Sondheim about the teachers who have inspired him, and visits with a recent award recipient, Tracey Rains of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School in Tennessee, whose selfless mentoring of student Chelsea Hayes was nothing short of life-altering.