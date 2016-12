December 29, 2016, 8:30 AM | A Consumer Reports survey reveals people may be taking over-the-counter sleep aids too often. Eighteen percent of sleep aid users took them on a daily basis, and 41 percent used them for a year or longer. Required labels on those products urge users to see their doctor if insomnia lasts for more than two weeks. Consumer Reports' Lisa Gill joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the survey.