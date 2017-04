April 30, 2017, 9:08 AM | Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus proved to be a balancing act that couldn't balance the bottom line. With ticket sales declining, the circus is putting on its final performances this spring, ending what has been a remarkable 146-year run. Lee Cowan visits Baraboo, Wisconsin, where Ringling's first started, and talks with Big Top performers and fans whose connections to the circus span decades