June 27, 2017, 8:31 AM | A lack of government oversight creates problems in tracking the growing number of potentially dangerous reactions to cosmetics. A new study says reports of adverse reactions to cosmetics and personal care products more than doubled to nearly 1,600 complaints between 2015 and 2016. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how to avoid potentially harmful products and how to report an adverse incident.