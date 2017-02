February 19, 2017, 9:48 AM | One of the most significant women behind the push to legalize abortion has passed away. Norma McCorvey died Saturday at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas. And while the name might not ring a bell, it was under the pseudonym "Jane Roe" that McCorvey became involved in one of the most far-reaching lawsuits of the 20th century: Roe v. Wade. Jane Pauley reports.