January 5, 2017, 8:16 AM | New guidelines recommend parents introduce peanut products into infants' diets to reduce the risk of developing peanut allergies. The new approach is a major departure from the practice of avoiding peanut products all together. This comes after a five-fold increase in peanut allergies between 1999 and 2010. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.