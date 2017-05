May 13, 2017, 8:12 AM | The renowned "James Beard Award" honors all aspects of the food industry but less is known about the man whose face graces the medal, James Beard. A new documentary by PBS' "American Masters" explores the life of America's first foodie. Producer Kathleen Squires and famed French chef Daniel Boulud, join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the new film.