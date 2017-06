June 12, 2017, 8:03 AM | New York's famed Radio City Music Hall played host to Sunday night's Tony Awards. Honors went to a dozen of Broadway's best shows, but the season's breakout hit, "Dear Evan Hansen," and Bette Midler were the big winners. First-time host Kevin Spacey brough a stable of impressions and some famous friends to take the stage. Jamie Wax reports.