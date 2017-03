March 11, 2017, 7:38 AM | This week the CDC published a "Vital Signs" report highlighting the growing incidence of arthritis, estimated to affect about 54 million adults in the country. Also: CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook also previews his "Sunday Morning" report on immunotherapy, which harnesses the body's own immune system to find and destroy cancer cells; and CBS News contributor Dr. Tara Narula reports on an innovation in stroke treatment.