April 2, 2017, 9:43 AM | Mary Higgins Clark was no overnight success; the writer was 43 when she had her first hit, the 1975 novel "Where Are the Children?" Since then the New York Times bestselling author has written more than 50 books, from mysteries and historical novels to short stories, children books and a memoir. The "Queen of Suspense" talks with Erin Moriarty about her career, and how she never takes her readers for granted.