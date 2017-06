June 3, 2017, 7:54 AM | Jerry Garcia played his custom-made guitar, ''Wolf'' in the rock halls of Europe, the arenas of the U.S. and even under the great pyramids of Egypt. This week, ''Wolf'' was auctioned off for $1.9 million and all proceeds were donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center. President of Guernsey's Auctioneers, Arlan Ettinger, brings the legendary guitar to Studio 57.