March 13, 2017, 8:42 AM | O'Shea Jackson, better known as Ice Cube, broke out from N.W.A as a solo artist in 1990. He has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide with his socially-conscious lyrics and cultural commentary. His latest project is "Hip Hop Squares," a reboot of the classic "Hollywood Squares." Ice Cube joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new project.