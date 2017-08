August 8, 2017, 6:19 PM | In 2012 legendary country singer Glen Campbell was honored with a lifetime Grammy Award, celebrating a career that boasted such hits as "Galveston" and "Rhinestone Cowboy." But the singer, suffering from Alzheimer's, was facing his final tour - a farewell in more ways than one. Anthony Mason caught up with Campbell for this Emmy-nominated profile that was originally broadcast on February 12, 2012. (Campbell died on August 8, 2017, at age 81.)