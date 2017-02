February 19, 2017, 9:48 AM | He's considered a leader of a movement known as "New Journalism" - writers who tried to break the boundaries of traditional reporting in the mid- to late-20th century. Now 85, and working on a new book about his long marriage, Gay Talese talks to Rita Braver about some of his most memorable stories, and about a new anthology of his most acclaimed articles, called "High Notes."