March 5, 2017, 9:23 AM | The English singer-songwriter, one of the most successful artists of his time, has just released his latest album, "Divide (÷)," and two of its songs have been sitting on top of the Billboard charts. Ed Sheeran talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about his career and the music business; his early days producing and distributing his own music; and why he stayed out of the limelight for a year.