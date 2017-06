June 7, 2017, 8:32 AM | Rachel Renée Russell is the author of the hit graphic novels, "Dork Diaries," which follows the life of an awkward teenage girl. Her daughters, Erin and Nikki, inspired the novels and contribute by co-writing and illustrating. The team has a new book for their "Max Crumbly" series called "The Misadventures of Max Crumbly: Middle School Mayhem" about a gawky teenage boy with superhero ambitions. They join "CBS This Morning" to discuss what it's like to work together and be a family.