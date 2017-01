ET Update: Jerry Seinfeld signs a deal with Netflix, Lady Gaga's halftime show, and more

January 18, 2017, 4:26 PM | "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier joins CBSN's "ET Update" with a breakdown of this week's entertainment headlines: Jerry Seinfeld signs a production deal with Netflix, what we can expect from Lady Gaga's highly anticipated Super Bowl half time show, and more.