May 20, 2017, 2:21 PM | Chris Jackson, Royal photographer for Getty Images, has followed Prince William and Prince Harry around the world to capture them working with the charities they devote themselves to, echoing their mother, Princess Diana's passion for giving and compassion. For more, watch "48 Hours" Presents: "Princess Diana: Her Life | Her Death | The Truth" Monday, May 22 at 8/7c on CBS.