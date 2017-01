January 6, 2017, 8:41 AM | Broadway fans know British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo for her starring role in "The Color Purple: The Musical." Erivo won the Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical for her role as Celie. She and the cast are nominated for a Grammy Award this year for best musical theater album. Erivo joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of the musical. She also receives a special message from Oprah Winfrey.