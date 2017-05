May 13, 2017, 8:20 AM | Chuck Klosterman is a best-selling author of eight non-fiction books and two novels. His latest work, "Chuck Klosterman X: A Highly Specific, Defiantly Incomplete History of the Early 21st Century" is a collection of columns and articles published over the past decade. He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how he attempts to capture pop culture through his new book.