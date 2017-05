May 16, 2017, 8:20 AM | On any given day, about 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant. About 5,000 people a year die waiting. Edgar Roberts will receive his transplant Tuesday after meeting his donor, John Branson, by complete chance at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Georgia. In our series, A More Perfect Union, we meet these two strangers who changed each other's lives forever. Mark Strassmann reports.