Wonder Woman through the years

With the campy TV series “Batman” a hit, producers sought to create a series built around Wonder Woman. A five-minute test of “Who’s Afraid of Diana Prince?” (1967) was shot, featuring Elle Wood Walker (right) as Diana Prince and Maudie Prickett as her nagging mother (“How do you expect to get a husband flying round all the time?”). The mousey, klutzy Diana, however, would transform herself into Wonder Woman, and in her mirror see a stunningly beautiful vision of herself (played by Linda Harrison, left, who would later star as Nova in “Planet of the Apes”).
The ridiculous test footage never aired, and we were spared whatever show might have developed.