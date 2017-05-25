New on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon

From classic movies to original series, these are the new, notable titles on popular streaming services.
Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Available June 1 on Netflix: “13 Going on 30”
A tween girl wakes up in a 30-year-old woman's body in this romantic comedy starring Jennifer Garner.
Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Available June 1 on Netflix: “Catwoman”
Oscar winner Halle Berry dons the iconic Catwoman suit in this superhero film based on the DC character.
Credit: Warner Home Video
Available June 1 on Netflix: “The Sixth Sense”
M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller about a child psychologist and a boy who sees ghosts will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Credit: Hollywood Pictures Home Entertainment
Available June 1 on Hulu: “Con Air”
A newly paroled ex-con (Nicolas Cage) just wants to get home to his family in this action-thriller.
Credit: Touchstone Home Entertainment
Available June 1 on Hulu: “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”
Both the first film and its sequel, "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls," are available for streaming on Hulu the same day.
Credit: Warner Home Video
Available June 1 on Hulu: “Legally Blonde”
Elle Woods goes from sorority queen to law-school student in this romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon. The sequel, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde," begins streaming on Hulu the same day.
Credit: MGM Home Entertainment
Available June 1 on Netflix: “Full Metal Jacket”
Stanley Kubrick's classic film about a platoon of Marines sent to fight in the Vietnam War hits Netflix this month.
Credit: Warner Home Video
Available June 1 on Netflix: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
'Tis the season to celebrate this Jim Carrey family film based on the classic animated TV special.
Credit: Universal Studios Home Entertainment
Available June 1 on Netflix: “Zodiac”
Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. star in this film based on the true story of the "Zodiac killer" and the investigation of the crimes.
Credit: Paramount Home Video
Available June 1 on Hulu: “Gangs of New York”
A violent confrontation between gangs takes place in 19th century New York in this Martin Scorsese period piece.
Credit: Miramax
Available June 1 on Netflix: “Young Frankenstein”
Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder team up for this black-and-white comedy about Frankenstein's monster.
Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Available June 2 on Hulu: “Black-ish” Season 3
Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) welcome their their sixth child in the sitcom's third season.
Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC
Available June 2 on Netflix: “Flaked” Season 2
Will Arnett returns for new episodes of the comedy about a man named Chip trying to stay ahead of his own lies.
Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Available June 7 on Netflix: “Trolls”
Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick lend their voices to this animated flick about two trolls on a mission to save their village.
Credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Available June 9 on Netflix: “Orange Is the New Black” Season 5
Netflix's most-watched original series, about the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary, is back with a new season.
Credit: Jojo Whilden/Netflix
Available June 16 on Netflix: “The Ranch” Part 3
The Netflix original sitcom returns with new episodes as Colt (Ashton Kutcher) faces his love triangle with Abby and Heather.
Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix
Available June 17 on Hulu and Amazon Prime: “Star Trek Beyond”
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto reprise their roles as Captain James T. Kirk and Commander Spock as the USS Enterprise crew encounters a new, ruthless enemy.
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Available June 20 on Netflix: “Moana”
Disney's Academy Award-nominated film about the daughter of a Polynesian chieftain is a family-friendly flick heading to Netflix this month.
Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Available June 23 on Netflix: “GLOW” Season 1
The new Netflix original series about a 1980s female wrestling league showcases big hair and body slams.
Credit: Erica Parise/Netflix
Available June 23 on Netflix: “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press”
This Netflix original documentary examines what happens when money attempts to silence the media through the legal system.
Credit: Eve Edelheit/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Wire/Netflix
Available June 28 on Netflix: “Okja”
After competing at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, this action-adventure about a girl and her best friend, a massive animal named Okja, hits Netflix this month.
Credit: Netflix
Available June 30 on Netflix: “Gypsy” Season 1
Naomi Watts stars in this 10-part psychological thriller about a therapist who gets a little too involved in her patients' lives.