U.S. jobs most held by immigrants

    • Where do immigrants work?

      At last count, about 16.7 percent of America's employed workforce was made up of immigrants — a total of about 25 million people — according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

      Where were these millions of people most and least likely to work? The Department of Labor has collected those stats too. Here's a breakdown, ranked from the occupations immigrants are least likely to hold, to those jobs they are most likely to occupy. 

      Credit: John Moore/Getty Images

    • Law

      According to the government, in 2015, just 0.4 percent of foreign-born workers had jobs in the legal field: lawyers, judges and law clerks among them.

      Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    • Community and social service

      About 0.9 percent of the foreign-born workforce had jobs as social workers, counselors and clergy members. 

      Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SOZE

    • First responders

      About 0.9 percent of foreign-born workers in held jobs in protective services — police officers, firefighters, animal control workers and security guards. 

      Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

    • Scientists

      An estimated 1.2 percent of foreign-born workers held science occupations such as biologists, physicists, chemists and economists. 

      Credit: Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images

    • Athletes, entertainers, artists

      In 2015, 1.4 percent of foreign-born workers were entertainers, artists and members of the media. Think actors, designers, athletes (like the Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz, seen here) and news reporters.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    • Farmers, fishermen, and foresters

      In 2015, 1.8 percent of foreign-born workers held farming, fishing, and forestry jobs, a category which includes animal breeders, loggers and hunters. 

      Credit: Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

    • Architects and engineers

      An estimated 2.2 percent of the foreign-born worked in architecture and engineering.

      Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    • Health care support

      Roughly 2.7 percent of foreign-born workers had health care support occupations, such as nurses' aides and medical assistants.

      Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    • Mechanics and technicians

      In 2015, 3 percent of foreign-born workers got their hands dirty in maintenance and repair occupations: car and plane mechanics, power-line installers and locksmiths. 

      Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

    • Teachers and librarians

      About 3.5 percent of the foreign-born worked in education, including such specialties as college professors, special education teachers and museum curators. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Accountants and financial experts

      An estimated 3.6 percent of foreign-born workers held business and financial jobs, as, say, auditors, tax preparers and real estate appraisers. 

      Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    • Programmers and mathematicians

      An estimated 4.3 percent of the foreign-born worked in computer and math fields. Think web developers, computer programmers and statisticians. 

      Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

    • Personal care services

      A reported 4.3 percent of the foreign-born worked in service jobs, including personal trainers, hairstylists and childcare workers. 

      Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Joico

    • Health care specialists

      A reported 5.2 percent of foreign-born workers manned the health care field as physicians, paramedics, dentists, therapists and pharmacists.

      Credit: Eric Francis/Getty Images

    • Food service industry

      About 7.1 percent of the foreign-born worked in the food service business, as cooks, waitstaff, bartenders, dishwashers and baristas.

      Credit: Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Pepsi

    • Transportation workers

      An estimated 7.5 percent of foreign-born workers held transportation jobs, as pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, railroad conductors and taxi drivers. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Production workers

      A reported 7.9 percent of foreign-born workers labored in production, as butchers, shoe repairers, tailors, woodworkers and bakers. 

      Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    • Administrative workers

      Roughly 8 percent of foreign-born workers held office support jobs, which include bank tellers, postal service workers, receptionists and bookkeepers.

      Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    • Managers

      About 8.1 percent of foreign-born workers held positions as managers, including CEOs, lawmakers or sales managers. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, pictured here, was born in Russia.

      Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    • Maintenance workers

      About 8.4 percent of the foreign-born workers toiled in the maintenance field, which includes maids, janitors and landscapers.

      Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    • Salespeople

      A reported 8.6 percent of foreign-born workers held sales-related occupations, including cashiers, travel agents and telemarketers.

      Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

    • Construction workers

      About 9 percent of foreign-born workers held construction jobs, which include electricians, roofers and carpenters. 

      Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images