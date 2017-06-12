Tony Awards 2017 highlights

-
The Tonys are here
Host Kevin Spacey performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Spacey does "Evan Hanson"
Host Kevin Spacey performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Grand opening
Host Kevin Spacey spoofs "Dear Evan Hansen" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Groundhog" advice
Stephen Colbert performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Whoopi lends a hand
Whoopi Goldberg and Host Kevin Spacey perform onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Rockettes "From Away"
The Rockettes and cast members from "Come From Away" perform onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Spacey's "Comet"
Host Kevin Spacey performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Ready for his close-up
Kevin Spacey spoofs "Sunset Boulevard" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best featured actor in a play
Michael Aronov accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Oslo" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Come From Away"
The cast of "Come From Away" performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
David Henry Hwang
American Theater Wing Chairman David Henry Hwang speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best scenic design of a musical
Santo Loquasto accepts the award for best scenic design of a musical for "Hello, Dolly!" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Lifetime achievement in the theatre
James Earl Jones accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theatre during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Jonathan Groff and Brian d'Arcy James
Jonathan Groff and Brian d'Arcy James speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Casey Cott
"Riverdale" star Casey Cott speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best scenic design of a play
Nigel Hook accepts the award for best scenic design of a play for "The Play That Goes Wrong" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Indecent"
"Indecent" playwright Paula Vogel speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Sutton Foster and Scott Bakula
Sutton Foster and Scott Bakula speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best featured actor in a musical
Gavin Creel accepts the award for best featured actor in a musical for “"Hello, Dolly!”" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best costume design of a play
Jane Greenwood accepts the award for best costume design of a play for "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
The Isabelle Stevenson award
Baayork Lee accepts the Isabelle Stevenson Award onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Jon Jon Briones and Lea Salonga
Jon Jon Briones and Lea Salonga of "Miss Saigon" speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Miss Saigon"
The cast of "Miss Saigon" performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Tom Sturridge and Olivia Wilde
Tom Sturridge and Olivia Wilde speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best featured actress in a play
Olivia Wilde presents Cynthia Nixon with the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
The guys of "Falsettos"
The cast of "Falsettos" performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
The ladies of "Falsettos"
Tracie Thoms and Betsy Wolfe of "Falsettos" perform onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Cynthia Erivo and John Legend
Cynthia Erivo and John Ledgend speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best original score
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accept the award for best original score written for the theatre for “"Dear Evan Hansen"” onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best book of a musical
Steven Levenson accepts the award for best book of a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Sally Field
Sally Field speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Dear Evan Hansen"
Ben Platt performs with the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire accepts the award for best orchestrations for “"Dear Evan Hansen”" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
David Oyelowo and Sarah Paulson
David Oyelowo and Sarah Paulson speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best actor in a play
Kevin Kline accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Present Laughter" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"A Doll's House, Part 2"
"A Doll's House, Part 2" playwright Lucas Hnath speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Here's Johnny
Kevin Spacey does his best Johnny Carson during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Groundhog Day"
Andy Karl performs onstage with the cast of "Groundhog Day" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Tommy Tune
Tommy Tune introduces a performance from "Hello, Dolly!" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Hello, Dolly!"
David Hyde Pierce performs a number from "Hello, Dolly!" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Bette Midler
Bette Midler appears onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best actress in a play
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "A Doll's House, Part 2" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
The Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes perform onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.
Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. perform with the Rockettes during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best lighting design of a play
Christopher Akerlind accepts the award for best lighting design of a play for "Indecent" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Patina Miller and Sara Bareilles
Patina Miller and Sara Bareilles speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best featured actress in a musical
Rachel Bay Jones accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Christopher Jackson and Allison Janney
Christopher Jackson and Allison Janney speak onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best direction of a play
Rebecca Taichman accepts the award for best direction of a play for "Indecent" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best direction of a musical
Christopher Ashley accepts the award for best direction of a musical for "Come From Away" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best lighting design of a musical
Bradley King accepts the award for best lighting design of a musical for "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"War Paint"
Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole perform a number from "War Paint" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler accepts the award for best choreography for "Bandstand" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Josh Gad
Josh Gad speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Excellence in theatrical education
Rachel Harry accepts the 2017 excellence in theatre education award onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Sweat"
"Sweat" playwright Lynn Nottage speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Josh Groban sings
Josh Groban performs onstage with the cast of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812"
Lucas Steele performs onstage with the cast of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Oslo"
"Oslo" playwright J.T. Rogers speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Bill Clinton ... kinda
Host Kevin Spacey appears as former president Bill Clinton during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Time for pie
Sara Bareilles offers slices of pie to the audience during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Chazz brings cannoli
Chazz Palminteri appears onstage with snacks during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
The usual suspects
Kevin Spacey and Chazz Palminteri try out an idea for "The Usual Suspects: the Musical" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
John Lithgow
John Lithgow speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Jill Biden
Jill Biden speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
"Bandstand"
The cast of "Bandstand" performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best play
J.T. Rogers accepts the award for best play for "Oslo" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Tina Fey
Tina Fey speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best actor in a musical
Ben Platt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Glenn Close
Glenn Close speaks onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Best actress in a musical
Glenn Close presents Bette Midler with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Hello, Dolly!" during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images