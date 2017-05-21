The style of Vespa

Back
    Next
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa
    • The style of Vespa

    • Vespa 98

      During World War II the Italian aircraft manufacturer company Piaggio began work on the prototype for a low-cost motor scooter. The project fell to aeronautical engineer Corradino D´Ascanio, whose initial design (which Enrico Piaggio referred to as a vespa (Italian for wasp) led to the first Vespa in 1946.

      Cherished for their ease and style, Vespa scooters have been celebrated in the seven decades since their introduction, with more than 18 million motorbikes sold.

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Milan

      Fashion blogger Linda Tol poses during Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2014.

      As Vespa's Davide Zanolini, the company's executive vice president of worldwide marketing and communication, told CBS News' Seth Doane, "When you drive a Vespa, you are wearing your Vespa. It is part of your look."

      Credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

    • As the Romans Do

      Annie Ojile, an American expat from Minnesota, has lived in Italy for 12 years, and gets around Rome with ease thanks to her Vespa. She even launched a tour company, Scooteroma, to let visitors see the Eternal City as she does.

      She favors her bright red Vespa for standing out in a crowd. "Because it's sexy!" she told CBS News' Seth Doane.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Blueprint

      An early design for Piaggio's Vespa scooter. 

      The first production model, sold in April 1946, featured a two-stroke single cylinder engine witha top speed of 60 kpm (37 mph). 

      Credit: CBS News

    • Pontedera

      An undated photo of Piaggio's Pontedera factory, which started producing Vespa scooters in 1946.  

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Pontedera

      The Vespa factory in Pontedera, Italy.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Pontedera

      The Vespa factory in Pontedera, Italy.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa 98

      The 1949 Vespa 98 was built for racing. 

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa Montilery

      Another racing Vespa was the 1950 model built for France's Montlhery circuit. Over 10 hours on the course, it set 17 world records, including driving more than 1,000 kilometers at an average speed of 124.3 kph (or 77.2 mph).

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Siluro

      This 1951 torpedo Vespa set a record on the Rome-Ostia motorway with an average speed of 106 mph.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa 125

      The Vespa 125, from 1951, was a more comfortable version of the 1948 model, and was featured in the film "Roman Holiday."

      Credit: Piaggio

    • "Roman Holiday"

      Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn on board a Vespa in "Roman Holiday" (1953). 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • Vespa Enthusiasts

      A 1950s Vespa rally.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Sidecar

      A Vespa 125 Sidecar from 1955.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Sidecar

      A man drives a Vespa motorcycle sidecar with three children at the Jarama Circuit on June 9, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.

      Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

    • Vespa 400

      Piaggio decided to bump up the number of wheels from two to four with its 1957 Vespa 400, a microcar with a two-cylinder, two-stroke, rear-mounted engine. 

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Dali Vespa

      In 1962, two Madrid University students on a tour of Europe met Salvador Dali in Cadaquez. The artist decorated their motorbike, and affixed his signature, creating a unique museum piece. 

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Anthony Quinn

      Actor Anthony Quinn, on a Vespa scooter, waits for actress Ingrid Bergman, during production of the film "The Visit," in Rome, November 3, 1963.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • 90 SS Super Sprint

      The 1966 Vespa 90 SS Super Sprint), with mounted spare wheel.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa Alpha

      Through the magic of movies, this 1967 Vespa Alpha, built for the spy film "Dick Smart, Agent 2007," carried its hero through the air (as a helicopter) and under the sea (transforming into a submarine). Top speed: 65 mph.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • 50 Pedali

      In 1970, for the French market, the Vespa 50 was adapted with pedals.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa 100 Sport

      The Vespa 100 Sport (1978), built for the American market. To meet U.S. regulations, the tail light was made larger

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa 50 S

      Vespa's 50 S, from 1985, was a more powerful 50 cc model.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa ET4

      The 1996 Vespa ET4 had an environmentally-friendly, 125 cc four-stroke engine.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa ET4

      An homage to Ferrari following their 2000 Formula One World Championship, this 2001 Vespa ET4 150's leather saddle was made of the same upholstery material used in Ferrari cars.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vintage Vespas

      Vintage Vespas are pictured on sale at Magrett's Auto in Bridgehampton, L.I., May 27, 2002. 

      Credit: Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

    • London

      Actress Gwyneth Paltrow leaves her home on a Vespa scooter August 12, 2003 in Central London.

      Credit: Matt Smith/Getty Images

    • Switzerland

      A Santa Claus races on a vintage Vespa scooter to deliver presents, in Uitikon near Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2004.

      Credit: Eddy Risch/AP Photo

    • Switzerland

      About 200 Vespa fans take to the road with vintage Vespas in Meilen, Switzerland, on Saturday, July 1, 2006. 

      Credit: Walter Bieri/AP Photo

    • Vespa 46

      The Vespa 46, introduced in 2012.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Vespa 946 Emporio Armani

      In 2015, Emporio Armani worked with Piaggio to create a special version of the Vespa 946.

      Credit: Craig Barritt

    • Vespa Art

      "Vespa Mirrors," an art installation by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, is displayed during a summer arts festival in Nantes, France on July 3, 2015.

      Credit: Georges Gobet / AFP/Getty Images

    • Vespa 125

      A view of the Piaggio Museum, which opened in 2000 in part of the company's former tool-shop in Pontedera. Pictured: The Vespa 125 Montilery.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Piaggio Museum

      The Piaggio Museum's Vespa Collection features precious models and prototypes of the scooter dating back to the 1940s.

      Credit: Piaggio

    • Pakistan

      A man uses a spray gun as he applies a coat of paint on a vintage Vespa scooter body, outside his workshop along a road in Karachi, Pakistan, May 10, 2017.

      Over the years Piaggio has had licensing agreements to produce Vespa scooters in other countries, including India, Indonesia, Taiwan and the U.K.

      Credit: Akhtar Soomro

    • Future Vespas

      Today, at Vespa's headquarters and factory in Pontedera, designers are trying to retain some of that vintage glamour in new models. "Vespa has strong roots in the past, but has to look forward," Marco Lambri, Vespa's chief designer, told Seth Doane. 

      Credit: CBS News

    • Piaggio Museum

      A view of the Piaggio Museum in Pontedera. 

            
      For more info: 

      vespa.com

      Credit: Piaggio