The style of Vespa

During World War II the Italian aircraft manufacturer company Piaggio began work on the prototype for a low-cost motor scooter. The project fell to aeronautical engineer Corradino D´Ascanio, whose initial design (which Enrico Piaggio referred to as a vespa (Italian for wasp) led to the first Vespa in 1946.
Cherished for their ease and style, Vespa scooters have been celebrated in the seven decades since their introduction, with more than 18 million motorbikes sold.
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan