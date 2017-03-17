The new Monopoly lineup

    • Losing Token - Thimble

      So long, thimble. 

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Losing Token - Wheelbarrow

      The wheelbarrow won’t be passing “go” anymore. 

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Losing Token - Boot

      Monopoly fans have given the boot token the boot.

      Credit: Hasrbo

    • Winning Token - Scottie Dog

      The Scottie dog has stayed on in the lineup of Monopoly tokens. 

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Winning Token - Top Hat

      The top hat has stayed on in the lineup of Monopoly tokens. 

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Winning Token - Car

      The old-fashioned Monopoly race car isn’t going anywhere. 

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Winning Token - Battleship

      The Monopoly battleship token is sticking around -- and getting a slight revamp.

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Winning Token - Cat

      The cat token was added to Monopoly in 2013, replacing the iron.

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Winning Token - Penguin

      Say hello to the penguin, one of Monopoly’s three new game pieces.

      Credit: Hasrbo

    • Winning Token - Rubber Ducky

      Rubber ducky, you’re the one -- who’s a playable piece in Monopoly now. 

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Winning Token - T-rex

      Fans voted in favor of adding the T-rex to Monopoly. 

      Credit: Hasbro

    • Monopoly - New Token Lineup

      This is the new full lineup of Monopoly tokens. 

      Credit: Hasbro