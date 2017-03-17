The new Monopoly lineup

So long, thimble.
Credit: Hasbro
The wheelbarrow won’t be passing “go” anymore.
Monopoly fans have given the boot token the boot.
Credit: Hasrbo
The Scottie dog has stayed on in the lineup of Monopoly tokens.
The top hat has stayed on in the lineup of Monopoly tokens.
The old-fashioned Monopoly race car isn’t going anywhere.
The Monopoly battleship token is sticking around -- and getting a slight revamp.
The cat token was added to Monopoly in 2013, replacing the iron.
Say hello to the penguin, one of Monopoly’s three new game pieces.
Rubber ducky, you’re the one -- who’s a playable piece in Monopoly now.
Fans voted in favor of adding the T-rex to Monopoly.
This is the new full lineup of Monopoly tokens.