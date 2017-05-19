The cast of "Twin Peaks": Then and now

    • "Twin Peaks" returns

      After a 26-year hiatus, "Twin Peaks" is making a comeback. David Lynch's influential TV show about murdered teen Laura Palmer inspired "dead girl" shows like "Veronica Mars," "Pretty Little Liars" and even newcomer "13 Reasons Why." 

      Here's a look back at some notable cast members from the show, which ran fro 1990 to 1991, then and now. 

      Credit: Showtime

    • Then: Kyle MacLachlan

      Kyle MacLachlan was Special Agent Dale Cooper, the protagonist of "Twin Peaks." MacLachlan played the quirky investigator trying to find Laura Palmer's killer all while consuming copious amounts of cherry pie and coffee. 

      Before the show, MacLachlan had also starred in "Twin Peaks" creator David Lynch's movies "Dune" and "Blue Velvet." 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Kyle MacLachlan

      MacLachlan's best-known role since "Twin Peaks" was probably as Trey MacDougal on "Sex and the City," a WASPy cardiologist who was Charlotte York's first husband. He also had recurring roles on "Desperate Housewives," "How I Met Your Mother," "Portlandia" and "The Good Wife." 

      MacLachlan always wanted to revive his role as Special Agent Dale Cooper. He told the AP that Lynch asked him if he'd like to go back to "Twin Peaks," and he responded, "I never left!" 

      "I was up for whatever trajectory they had Cooper on," he told the AP. 

      Credit: Showtime

    • Then: Sheryl Lee

      Sheryl Lee played Laura Palmer, a beautiful high school girl who was murdered in "Twin Peaks." The show was Lee's biggest break. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Sheryl Lee

      Lee, who is returning to "Twin Peaks," had recurring roles on shows like "One Tree Hill" and "Dirty Sexy Money" and several bit parts on TV and in movies. She recently played the wife of Steve Carell's character in Woody Allen's "Cafe Society." 

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    • Then: Kimmy Robertson

      Kimmy Robertson played Lucy Moran, a squeaky-voiced receptionist at Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department. In the early 1990s, Moran voiced the Featherduster in "Beauty and the Beast" and had several roles in teen movies and TV shows. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Kimmy Robertson

      Robertson has had many small parts on TV shows, but the "Twin Peaks" revival will be her biggest gig since the original series. 

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    • Then: Ray Wise

      Ray Wise played the mentally unstable Leland Palmer, father of Laura Palmer. By the time Wise was cast in "Twin Peaks," he had already acted in shows like "Dallas" and "L.A. Law." 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Ray Wise

      Wise has continued to build up a long acting resume. He has had recurring roles on several popular TV shows, including "Psych," "How I Met Your Mother," "Mad Men," "Gilmore Girls" and "Fresh Off the Boat." He will also return to "Twin Peaks." 

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Then: Peggy Lipton

      Peggy Lipton was best known for playing Julie Barnes on "The Mod Squad" before she played Norma Jennings, the even-keeled owner of Double R Diner on "Twin Peaks." 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Peggy Lipton

      Lipton, who is mom to Rashida Jones, most recently appeared in "A Dog's Purpose." She has made brief appearances on several TV shows and joined forces with her daughter on a recent Fios by Verizon commercial. She is returning to "Twin Peaks."

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    • Then: Piper Laurie

      Piper Laurie played the conniving manager of Packard Sawmill Catherine Martell, wife of Pete Martell. 

      Laurie already had a very established career by "Twin Peaks." She was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in "The Hustler" opposite Paul Newman and played the religious fanatic mother of Sissy Spacek's character in "Carrie."  

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Piper Laurie

      Laurie told Entertainment Weekly that she wanted to return to "Twin Peaks" but was not asked back. 

      "I made it very clear to David and the team that I would be delighted to come back. I had a fantastic time on the original and won lots of awards," she said. "I did send a note to David that I would be delighted to return, but I think most of the material that I was in on the original didn't really involve the darker aspects of the show, and I can guess maybe that's where David and Mark Frost are going, but I really don't know."

      She has mostly had small TV roles since "Twin Peaks." 

      Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

    • Then: Heather Graham

      Heather Graham only appeared on "Twin Peaks" toward the end of the series, playing Annie Blackburn, sister of Norma Jennings and a waitress at the diner. She also played Dale Cooper's girlfriend. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Heather Graham

      Graham appeared in "The Hangover" franchise and TV shows like "Flaked" and "Californication." She is set to appear in a Sky series called "Bliss," created by David Cross. 

      She told CBS News that though she will not appear on the reboot, she is interested in watching the "Twin Peaks" revival. 

      Credit: Bryan Bedder

    • Then: Madchen Amick

      Madchen Amick played Shelly Johnson, a waitress at Double R Diner who is married to abusive husband Leo Johnson. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Madchen Amick

      Amick, who is returning to "Twin Peaks," recently appeared in the Netflix series "Love," "American Horror Story: Hotel" and "Riverdale." 

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    • Then: James Marshall

      James Marshall played James Hurley, a teen who had an affair with Laura Palmer. 

      Not long after "Twin Peaks," Marshall had a role in "A Few Good Men." 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: James Marshall

      Marshall, who has had bit parts in film and television since "Twin Peaks," has segued into music. He also made headlines in 2010 and 2014 when he was involved in a lawsuit against pharmaceutical company Roche and alleged that Accutane caused him health problems. 

      He will return to "Twin Peaks." 

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    • Then: Catherine Coulson

      Catherine Coulson played the kooky Log Lady, also known as Margaret Lanterman, who always carried a log and claimed to be clairvoyant. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Catherine Coulson

      Coulson died in 2015 at 71 after battling cancer. Coulson was an active performer at the annual Oregon Shakespeare Festival before her death. 

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    • Then: Joan Chen

      Joan Chen played widow Josie Packard, who owns Packard Sawmill. Chen was already a famous actress in China before she acted in "Twin Peaks." 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Joan Chen

      Chen has acted in mostly Chinese and some American movies since "Twin Peaks." Most notably to American audiences, she starred in "Marco Polo" on Netflix. Chen will not return to "Twin Peaks."

      Credit: Brad Barket / Getty Images

    • Then: Sherilyn Fenn

      Sherilyn Fenn played the mischievous Audrey Horne, who has a big crush on Dale Cooper. She appeared on several TV shows in the 1980s, but "Twin Peaks" provided her breakout role. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Sherilyn Fenn

      Fenn has since had recurring roles on TV shows "Ray Donovan" and "Shameless." She will reprise her role as Audrey on "Twin Peaks." 

      Credit: Sherilyn Fenn/Twitter

    • Then: Dana Ashbrook

      Dana Ashbrook played the boyfriend of Laura Palmer, Bobby Briggs, and the lover of Shelly Johnson. Prior to "Twin Peaks," Ashbrook had several small TV and movie roles. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Dana Ashbrook

      Ashbrook was well-known for his turn on "Dawson's Creek" after "Twin Peaks" and he had recurring roles on "Crash" and "The Kill Point." Ashbrook is set to reprise his role on "Twin Peaks." 

      Credit: Monica Schipper

    • Then: Frank Silva

      Frank Silva played BOB, an evil spirit who possesses the people of Twin Peaks. 

      Silva's only acting credit was in "Twin Peaks" -- he was primarily a set dresser. Silva died in 1995 from AIDS-related complications. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Then: Lara Flynn Boyle

      Lara Flynn Boyle played Donna Hayward, Laura Palmer's best friend. Boyle was already an established actress and appeared in "Dead Poet's Society." Not long after "Twin Peaks," she also had a big role in "Wayne's World" as Stacy. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Lara Flynn Boyle

      Boyle had a major role in "The Practice" in the 1990s and early 2000s, and a recurring role in "Las Vegas," but has mostly had bit parts since. She declined to return to "Twin Peaks" for the movie "Fire Walk with Me" and will not return to the Showtime revival. 

      Credit: Valerie Macon / Getty Images

    • Then: Richard Beymer

      Richard Beymer played Ben Horne, scheming hotelier, father of Audrey Horne and lover of Catherine Martell. Prior to "Twin Peaks," Beymer was known for his starring role as Tony in "West Side Story" and his role in "The Longest Day." 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Richard Beymer

      Beymer has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but will return to "Twin Peaks." 

      Credit: Showtime

    • Then: David Lynch

      David Lynch, co-creator of "Twin Peaks" along with Mark Frost, also appeared on the show as semi-deaf FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole, Dale Cooper's boss. Before "Twin Peaks," Lynch received Oscar nominations for directing "The Elephant Man" and "Blue Velvet" and writing the former. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: David Lynch

      Lynch has stayed very busy since "Twin Peaks." He made his last feature film, "Inland Empire," in 2006 and said he was retiring from the medium. He also released several short films on his website and voiced Gus on "Family Guy" and "The Cleveland Show." He released two music albums in the 2010s and founded the David Lynch Foundation in 2005 to advocate for Transcendental Meditation in schools. 

      Credit: Showtime

    • Then: Grace Zabriskie

      Grace Zabriskie played Sarah Palmer, the unstable mother of Laura Palmer on "Twin Peaks." Zabriskie acted in dozens of TV shows and movies before "Twin Peaks." She followed "Twin Peaks" with a recurring role on "Seinfeld." 

      Credit: ABC

    • Now: Grace Zabriskie

      Zabriskie co-starred in "Big Love" and had recurring roles on "Ray Donovan" and "The Santa Clarita Diet." She is returning to "Twin Peaks."

      Credit: Showtime

    • Then: Michael Horse

      Michael Horse played the sensible Deputy Tommy "Hawk" Hill on "Twin Peaks." Before "Twin Peaks," he played Tonto in 1981's "The Lone Ranger" and voice-acted on the "New Kids on the Block" animated TV series. 

      Credit: "Twin Peaks"/ABC

    • Now: Michael Horse

      Horse has voiced and acted in several TV shows, movies and video games since "Twin Peaks." Horse, who is of Yaqui descent, is also a visual artist who makes jewelry, paintings and sculptures that is partially inspired by traditional Native-American art. 

      His work has been shown at several museums, including the Smithsonian Institution in Washington and the Heard Museum in Phoenix. A 30-year retrospective of his work was shown at the Southwest Museum in 1997. 

      Credit: Showtime

    • Then: Michael Ontkean

      Michael Ontkean played Sheriff Harry S. Truman on "Twin Peaks," who is Dale Cooper's close friend on the show and Josie Packard's boyfriend. 

      Ontkean is reportedly retired from acting. He last appeared in "The Descendants" in 2011. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Then: Eric Da Re

      Eric Da Re played drug dealer and truck driver Leo Johnson, who is abusive to his wife, waitress Shelly Johnson. 

      Da Re has not had a TV or film credit since the early 2000s. 

      In 2012, video of Da Re claiming he was falsely accused of arson circulated on the internet. He is not confirmed to appear in the revival. 

      Credit: ABC

    • Then: Jack Nance

      Jack Nance had starred in Lynch's "Eraserhead" and also acted in "Blue Velvet" and "Dune" before he played Pete Martell, manager of Packard Sawmill, on "Twin Peaks." 

      He and Catherine Coulson, who played Log Lady, were once married but divorced in 1976, long before "Twin Peaks." 

      Nance died under mysterious circumstances in 1996 after suffering a brain injury. In 2002, Nance was the subject of a documentary called "I Don't Know Jack" about his troubled life and death. 

      Credit: ABC