The cast of "Twin Peaks": Then and now

MacLachlan's best-known role since "Twin Peaks" was probably as Trey MacDougal on "Sex and the City," a WASPy cardiologist who was Charlotte York's first husband. He also had recurring roles on "Desperate Housewives," "How I Met Your Mother," "Portlandia" and "The Good Wife."
MacLachlan always wanted to revive his role as Special Agent Dale Cooper. He told the AP that Lynch asked him if he'd like to go back to "Twin Peaks," and he responded, "I never left!"
"I was up for whatever trajectory they had Cooper on," he told the AP.