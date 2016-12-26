The all new
Stars celebrate Christmas 2016

    • Mariah Carey

      Mariah Carey and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, celebrated Christmas with Santa. 

      Credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram

    • Michael Phelps

      Michael Phelps celebrated Christmas with his family and baby boy Boomer. 

      Credit: Michael Phelps/Instagram

    • Tori Spelling

      Tori Spelling’s family prepared for baby no. 5 on Christmas. 

      Credit: Tori Spelling/Instagram

    • Kris Jenner

      Kris Jenner threw her annual Christmas party. 

      Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson shared her adorable Christmas card with fans. 

      Credit: Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

    • Kaley Cuoco

      Kaley Cuoco celebrated her boyfriend Karl Cook’s birthday on Christmas. 

      Credit: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

    • Reba McEntire

      Reba McEntire posted a family selfie on Christmas. 

      Credit: Reba McEntire/Instagram

    • Reese Witherspoon

      Reese Witherspoon and her dog posed for a cute snap in front of their Christmas tree. 

      Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

    • Kate Hudson

      Kate Hudson showed off her holiday singing chops in an Instagram video. 

      Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

    • Leah Remini

      Leah Remini and her family sported santa hats for Christmas. 

      Credit: Leah Remini/Instagram

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez took a very pensive selfie on Christmas and wrote about her personal tradition: “I have a ritual every year once everyone is asleep I like to go sit by the tree and think about the year that just went by ... and this year I can honestly say my heart is full.” 

      Credit: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    • Oprah Winfrey

      Oprah took a break from her diet and feasted on cheddar jalapeno bagels on Christmas: “10 points WW .. worth it! #ilovebread,” she wrote. 

      Credit: Oprah Winfrey/Instagram

    • Nick Jonas

      Nick Jonas huddled around the Christmas tree with his brothers, Kevin, Frankie and Joe. 

      Credit: Nick Jonas/Instagram

    • Khloe Kardashian

      Khloe Kardashian got to kiss Santa Claus on Christmas. 

      Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    • B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling

      Colleagues and exes B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling added holiday cheer to a sweet selfie. 

      Credit: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

    • Cara Delevingne

      Cara Delevingne and her family, including sister Poppy Delevingne, got silly for a holiday photo. 

      Credit: Cara Delevingne/Instagram

    • Chrissy Teigen

      Chrissy Teigen looked very happy about this Hatchimals gift: “We are all pretending this is for Luna,” she joked on Instagram.

      Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram