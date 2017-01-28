Sir John Hurt 1940-2017

Back
    Next
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017
    • Sir John Hurt 1940-2017

    • "10 Rillington Place"

      Academy Award-nominated actor Sir John Hurt, who earned accolades for his performances in such classics as “A Man For All Seasons,” “The Naked Civil Servant,” “Midnight Express,” “Alien,” and “The Elephant Man,” died Friday, January 27, 2017. He was 77. 

      Hurt’s performances, which graced more than 200 films and TV shows, were typically filled with clear-eyed humanity touched with wry, sardonic humor.

      “He was a truly magnificent talent,” said “Elephant Man” producer Mel Brooks.

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • "Young and Willing"

      Born in the English coal-mining village of Shirebrook, John Hurt’s father was a Church of England priest, his mother was an engineer and former actress. After attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Hurt appeared in the British series “Z Cars” and “Probation Officer” before starring in his first feature, “Young and Willing” (1962, pictured), which costarred Ian McShane, Samantha Eggar and Virginia Maskell. 

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "This Is My Street"

      June Ritchie and John Hurt in the British romantic melodrama “This Is My Street” (1964).

      Credit: Warner-Pathe

    • "A Man For All Seasons"

      Hurt’s first major role was as Richard Rich, who would conspire with Cromwell against Sir Thomas More, in the Oscar-winning historical drama “A Man For All Seasons” (1966), with Paul Scofield and Leo McKern.  

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • "Sinful Davey"

      John Hurt starred in John Huston’s picaresque adventure comedy about a Scottish rogue, “Sinful Davey” (1969).

      Credit: United Artists

    • "10 Rillington Place"

      In “10 Rillington Place” (1971), John Hurt played an innocent man charged with multiple murders. 

      Credit: Columbia PIctures

    • "10 Rillington Place"

      John Hurt in “10 Rillington Place.”

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • "Mr. Forbush and the Penguins"

      British actor John Hurt is pictured in Antarctica during filming of “Mr. Forbush and the Penguins” (1971), in which he played a biology student at an isolated research station.

      Credit: AP

    • "The Naked Civil Servant"

      John Hurt won critical acclaim, as well as a BAFTA Award, for his performance as Quentin Crisp, a flamboyant gay man who lived openly at a time when homosexuality was a crime in Britain, in the British TV biofilm “The Naked Civil Servant” (1975).

      Credit: Thames Television

    • "I, Claudius"

      John Hurt (center, with Derek Jacobi and George Baker) as the emperor Caligula in the British miniseries “I, Claudius” (1976).

      Credit: BBC

    • "Midnight Express"

      John Hurt received his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Supporting Actor, for “Midnight Express” (1978), the true story of American student Billy Hayes (Brad Davis), who was arrested and imprisoned in Turkey for attempting to smuggle drugs. Hurt played Max, a British drug addict and fellow inmate. 

      Hurt also won a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for his performance.

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Actors John Hurt and Brad Davis, writer Billy Hayes and director Alan Parker, of the film “Midnight Express,” pose at the 31st Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 1979.  

      Credit: RALPH GATTI/AFP/Getty Images

    • "The Shout"

      British actor John Hurt attends a press conference for the drama “The Shout,” May 22, 1978.

      Credit: Levy/AP

    • "Alien"

      One of Hurt’s most celebrated roles was Kane, one of the crewmembers of the Nostromo, a space freighter diverted to an alien world to investigate a distress signal, in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science fiction classic “Alien.” 

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Alien"

      Kane (John Hurt) discovers an egg of an alien life form, and gets a little too close, in “Alien” (1979).

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Alien"

      Science Officer Ash (Ian Holm) tries to remove the alien creature hugging the face of Kane (John Hurt), only to learn that the thing bleeds acid, in “Alien.”

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Alien"

      In order to obtain the most unguarded reactions from his cast, director Ridley Scott did not tell them in advance what would befall John Hurt’s character in this pivotal scene in “Alien” - or what monstrous thing would spring out of the actor’s fake chest.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "The Elephant Man"

      John Hurt received his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for “The Elephant Man” (1980), the true story of John Merrick, a horribly deformed British man kept in a freak show, who is taken in by a London surgeon to study. 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Elephant Man"

      Hurt’s emotional performance of a naive innocent who had nonetheless seen and suffered some of the worst inhumanities was all the more remarkable given the makeup - replicating casts which had been made of Merrick’s body - which took several hours each day to apply. 

      “To be quite honest, the film was misery to make because of the physical problems, so if it’s working I’m jumping for joy,” Hurt said in a 1980 interview. The film would earn 8 Oscar nominations total, including Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Director. [There was at the time no Academy Award category for makeup.]

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Elephant Man"

      Directed by David Lynch, “The Elephant Man” was a mixture of surrealism and brutal realism, softened by the spirit of John Merrick, here constructing a model of a cathedral he views outside his hospital room window. 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Elephant Man"

      Anne Bancroft (wife of the film’s producer, Mel Brooks) as Madge Kendal, an actress who befriends John Merrick (John Hurt) in “The Elephant Man.”

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • Portrait

      Actor John Hurt, photographed on Sept. 29, 1980, in advance of the opening of “The Elephant Man.” Hurt won the BAFTA Award for his performance.

      Credit: G. Paul Burnett/AP

    • "Heaven's Gate"

      John Hurt, who stands with an association of cattle ranchers and cavalry waging war on immigrant settlers in Wyoming, in Michael Cimino’s “Heaven’s Gate” (1980).

      Credit: United Artists/MGM

    • "History of the World: Part I"

      John Hurt made a cameo as Jesus Christ in Mel Brooks’ take on the Last Supper, in “History of the World: Part I” (1981). 

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "1984"

      John Hurt starred as Winston Smith, a man accused of thought crimes, in Michael Radford’s darkly rapturous dramatization of George Orwell’s “1984” (1984). 

      Credit: Atlantic Releasing

    • "Spaceballs"

      John Hurt did another favor for Mel Brooks with a cameo in the director’s 1987 sci-fi spoof “Spaceballs,” here reprising his “Alien” death scene. “Oh no, not again!” he winces.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Scandal"

      In Michael Caton-Jones’ “Scandal” (1989), John Hurt starred as Stephen Ward who, with Christine Keeler (Joanne Whalley-Kilmer), would instigate a political scandal in the early 1960s (known as the Profumo Affair) that would bring down the Conservative Party government.

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Rob Roy"

      John Hurt as the Marquess of Montrose and Tim Roth as Archibald Cunningham in “Rob Roy” (1995), about the 18th century Scottish outlaw and rebel. 

      Credit: United Artists

    • "Dead Man"

      John Hurt in Jim Jarmusch’s 1995 western “Dead Man.” 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Divine Rapture"

      Marlon Brando and John Hurt are pictured in 1995 on the Irish location of “Divine Rapture,” production of which was halted after two weeks when the investors’ money proved nonexistent. After Brando and costars Johnny Depp and Debra Winger cleared out, Hurt was found in a pub, a pint of Guinness in hand. “Nobody’s getting paid except Marlon,” Hurt told an Associated Press reporter. “I really don’t see the point of getting angry. I do see the point of getting drunk.”

      Credit: AP

    • "Lost Souls"

      John Hurt as Father Lareaux in the Satanic thriller “Lost Souls” (2000), costarring Wynona Ryder.

      Credit: New Line Cinema

    • "Captain Corelli's Mandolin"

      John Hurt and Penélope Cruz in the wartime romantic drama “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” (2001), which also starred Nicolas Cage.

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"

      John Hurt played Mr. Ollivander, purveyor of wands, in three “Harry Potter” films, beginning with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001). 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Hellboy"

      John Hurt is pictured with director Guillermo del Toro on the set of the supernatural thriller “Hellboy” (2004).

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • Commander of the British Empire

      Actor John Hurt laughs as he holds his CBE, presented to him by the Queen at Buckingham Palace, December 9, 2004.

      Credit: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

    • "The Skeleton Key"

      Kate Hudson, John Hurt and Gena Rowlands in the supernatural thriller “The Skeleton Key” (2005).

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "The Proposition"

      John Hurt is a bounty hunter who has the drop on outlaw Guy Pearce in the Australian period drama “The Proposition” (2005).

      Credit: First Look Pictures

    • "V for Vendetta"

      John Hurt played High Chancellor Adam Sutler in a dystopian future Britain in “V for Vendetta” (2005), based on Alan Moore’s graphic novel about freedom fighters combating a fascistic government.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • Art Auction

      English actor John Hurt poses with his painting at the SW1 Gallery in London, during an exhibition of celebrity artworks to be auctioned in aid of the Willow Foundation, December 3, 2008.

      Credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images

    • "The Oxford Murders"

      John Hurt and Elijah Wood in the 2008 thriller, “The Oxford Murders.”

      Credit: Magnolia Pictures

    • "Outlander"

      A science fiction film set in Scandinavia of the Iron Age? That’s “Outlander” (2008), in which John Hurt played Rothgar, King of Heorot.

      Credit: Weinstein Company

    • "An Englishman in New York"

      John Hurt returned to portray Quentin Crisp in “An Englishman in New York” (2009), which traces Crisp’s years in America in the late 1970s.

      Credit: Breaking Glass Pictures

    • "The Limits of Control"

      John Hurt played a man named Guitar in Jim Jarmusch’s tale of an assassin in Spain, “The Limits of Control” (2009).

      Credit: Focus Features

    • "Brighton Rock"

      Helen Mirren and John Hurt starred in “Brighton Rock” (2010), based on Grahame Greene’s novel.

      Credit: Optimum Releasing

    • "Melancholia"

      John Hurt and Kirsten Dunst dance at a wedding held before a looming apocalypse in Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia” (2011).

      Credit: Zentropa

    • "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy"

      John Hurt starred as “Control,” the head of British intelligence at “The Circus,” which becomes a hunting ground for a possible Russian mole, in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (2011), based on John le Carré’s novel. Also starring were Derek Dencik, Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Gary Oldman and Ciarán Hinds.

      Credit: Focus Features

    • "Krapp's Last Tape"

      John Hurt in a 2011 stage production of Samuel Beckett’s “Krapp’s Last Tape.” An earlier production starring Hurt was also filmed by Atom Egoyan in 2000. 

      Credit: Shakespeare Theater Company

    • "Immortals"

      John Hurt as an earthly incarnation of Zeus, with Henry Cavill, in the fantasy “Immortals” (2011).

      Credit: Relativity Media

    • "Only Lovers Left Alive"

      John Hurt as the immortal Christopher Marlowe, with fellow vampire Tilda Swinton, in Jim Jarmusch’s “Only Lovers Left Alive” (2013).

      Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

    • "Snowpiercer"

      John Hurt played a revolutionary leader who helps a ragtag gang of insurrectionists wage war against the upper classes on board a post-apocalyptic train, in Bong Joon-ho’s thriller “Snowpiercer” (2013).

      Credit: Weinstein Company

    • "Doctor Who"

      John Hurt was one of a plethora of Time Lords in the “Doctor Who” episode “The Day of the Doctor” (2013). With Billie Piper.

      Credit: BBC

    • Knighthood

      British actor Sir John Hurt poses with his wife, Anwen, after being awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, July 17, 2015 in London, England.

      Credit: Steve Parsons/Getty Images

    • "Jackie"

      John Hurt, as a priest, with Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy, in Pablo Larrain’s biopic “Jackie” (2016). 

      Credit: Fox Searchlight

    • Portrait

      Actor John Hurt (pictured here in Ibiza, Spain, in 2007), died Friday, January 27, 2017, in London. He was 77.

      Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images