Sir John Hurt 1940-2017

Academy Award-nominated actor Sir John Hurt, who earned accolades for his performances in such classics as “A Man For All Seasons,” “The Naked Civil Servant,” “Midnight Express,” “Alien,” and “The Elephant Man,” died Friday, January 27, 2017. He was 77.
Hurt’s performances, which graced more than 200 films and TV shows, were typically filled with clear-eyed humanity touched with wry, sardonic humor.
“He was a truly magnificent talent,” said “Elephant Man” producer Mel Brooks.
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan