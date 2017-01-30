SAG Awards 2017 highlights

Back
    Next
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights
    • SAG Awards 2017 highlights

    • Ashton Kutcher

      Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see the best moments of the night. 

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Ashton Kutcher

      Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

      Julia Louis-Dreyfus during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

      Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Veep’ onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Gina Rodriguez and John Legend

      Gina Rodriguez and John Legend speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

      William H. Macy (L) accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Shameless” from actor/singer John Legend (R) onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • William H. Macy

      William H. Macy accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Shameless” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer

      Taraji P. Henson (L) and Octavia Spencer walk onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

      Taylor Schilling (C) and cast of “Orange Is the New Black” accept Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • John Krasinski

      John Krasinski speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Viola Davis

      Viola Davis accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “Fences” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Viola Davis

      Viola Davis, accepting the award for Female Actor in a Supporting Role, during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Kate Hudson

      Kate Hudson speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Supporting Actor

      Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for “Moonlight” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Lucas Hedges and Casey Affleck

      Lucas Hedges (L) and Casey Affleck speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Michelle Dockery and James Marsden

      Michelle Dockery and James Marsden speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Female Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

      Sarah Paulson accepts award for Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: America Crime Story,” during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Salma Hayek

      Salma Hayek speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Best Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

      Bryan Cranston (R) accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for “All the Way” from actor Salma Hayek onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Bryan Cranston

      Bryan Cranston attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Dolly Parton

      Dolly Parton during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Lily Tomlin

      Lily Tomlin during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Gabrielle Carteris

      SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Viggo Mortensen and Kathryn Hahn

      Viggo Mortensen and Kathryn Hahn speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

      John Lithgow accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for “The Crown” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Steven Yeun and Alia Shawkat

      Steven Yeun and Alia Shawkat speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

      Claire Foy accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for “The Crown” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris

      Mahershala Ali (L) and Naomie Harris speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Riz Ahmed and Rashida Jones

      Riz Ahmed (L) and Rashida Jones speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

      Cast of “Stranger Things” accepts Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jonah Hill

      Jonah Hill speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jonah Hill and Emma Stone

      Emma Stone accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for “La La Land” from actor Jonah Hill onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Female Actor in a Leading Role

      LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Emma Stone accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for ‘La La Land’ onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Viola Davis and Denzel Washington

      Viola Davis and Denzel Washington during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Alex Greenwald and Brie Larson

      Alex Greenwald and actor Brie Larson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk, Getty Images for TNT

    • Brie Larson

      Brie Larson speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

    • Best Male Actor in a Leading Role

      Denzel Washington accepts the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for “Fences” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Jeffrey Tambor

      Jeffrey Tambor speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Nicole Kidman

      Nicole Kidman speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Cast in a Motion Picture

      (L-R) Actors Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, accepting the award for Cast in a Motion Picture, during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images