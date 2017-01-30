SAG Awards 2017 highlights

Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Ashton Kutcher
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Veep’ onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Gina Rodriguez and John Legend
Gina Rodriguez and John Legend speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macy (L) accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Shameless” from actor/singer John Legend (R) onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
William H. Macy
William H. Macy accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Shameless” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer
Taraji P. Henson (L) and Octavia Spencer walk onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Taylor Schilling (C) and cast of “Orange Is the New Black” accept Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
John Krasinski
John Krasinski speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “Fences” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for “Moonlight” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lucas Hedges and Casey Affleck
Lucas Hedges (L) and Casey Affleck speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Michelle Dockery and James Marsden
Michelle Dockery and James Marsden speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Female Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Sarah Paulson accepts award for Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: America Crime Story,” during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston (R) accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for “All the Way” from actor Salma Hayek onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Gabrielle Carteris
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Viggo Mortensen and Kathryn Hahn
Viggo Mortensen and Kathryn Hahn speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow accepts Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for “The Crown” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Steven Yeun and Alia Shawkat
Steven Yeun and Alia Shawkat speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for “The Crown” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris
Mahershala Ali (L) and Naomie Harris speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Riz Ahmed and Rashida Jones
Riz Ahmed (L) and Rashida Jones speak onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
Cast of “Stranger Things” accepts Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Jonah Hill and Emma Stone
Emma Stone accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for “La La Land” from actor Jonah Hill onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Emma Stone accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for ‘La La Land’ onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images )
Viola Davis and Denzel Washington
Viola Davis and Denzel Washington during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Alex Greenwald and Brie Larson
Alex Greenwald and actor Brie Larson during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington accepts the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for “Fences” onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Best Cast in a Motion Picture
(L-R) Actors Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, accepting the award for Cast in a Motion Picture, during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.