Rare concert posters on the auction block

The “Golden Boy of Song,” Roy Hamilton (“You’ll Never Walk Alone”), is featured in this buoyant multi-artist poster for a show at Chattanooga’s Memorial Auditorium, Nov. 13, 1957. It also showcases (“all in person”!) The Clovers (“Good Lovin’”), The Bobbettes (“Mr. Lee”), The Tune Weavers (“Happy, Happy Birthday Baby”), Huey Smith and the Clowns (“Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu”), Thurston Harris (“Little Bitty Pretty One”), “Doc” Bagby, Little Joe, The Lovers (“Darling It’s Wonderful”), The Spaniels (“Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight”), Ella Johnson, and band leader Buddy Johnson.