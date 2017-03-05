Rare concert posters on the auction block

    • Barbra Streisand

      This window card for “An Evening With Barbra Streisand” is the only known example of the poster for Streisand’s 1966 tour appearance in Atlanta.

      It is one of the rare examples of posters for legendary rock, pop, jazz and R&B acts on the block at Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Signature Auction, to be held March 18, 2017.

    • Top Ten Review of 1956

      What a lineup! “The Top Ten Review of 1956,” which toured the Southern “chitlin circuit,” features four future inductees in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Little Richard, Big Joe Turner, the Moonglows, and Etta James. Also appearing: Bill Doggett and his Sensational Hammond Organ Quartet, The 5 Keys, Fay Adams, The 5 Satins, and Big Jay McNeely and His Big Band.

    • Roy Hamilton

      The “Golden Boy of Song,” Roy Hamilton (“You’ll Never Walk Alone”), is featured in this buoyant multi-artist poster for a show at Chattanooga’s Memorial Auditorium, Nov. 13, 1957. It also showcases (“all in person”!) The Clovers (“Good Lovin’”), The Bobbettes (“Mr. Lee”), The Tune Weavers (“Happy, Happy Birthday Baby”), Huey Smith and the Clowns (“Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu”), Thurston Harris (“Little Bitty Pretty One”), “Doc” Bagby, Little Joe, The Lovers (“Darling It’s Wonderful”), The Spaniels (“Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight”), Ella Johnson, and band leader Buddy Johnson. 

    • Maddox Brothers & Rose

      “The Most Colorful Western & Hillbilly Band in America,” the Maddox Brothers & Rose (all siblings) toured from the 1930s through the 1950s, playing country standards, rockabilly, swing, boogie woogie and gospel.  This poster advertised their show at the Armory in Klamath Falls, Oregon on Aug. 22, 1953.

    • Duke Ellington

      A rare Art Deco-style Duke Ellington poster dating from the 1930s. The illustration of Ellington’s head is formed entirely from titles of his hit recordings.

    • Louis Armstrong

      The Lakeside Ballroom in Glenwood, Minn., hosted Louis Armstrong and His All Stars on May 23, 1958. Satchmo’s poster design, with diamonds for inserting head shots, allowed members of the All-Stars band to be switched out if necessary.

    • The Everly Brothers

      A window card from 1958 advertises a show headlined by The Everly Brothers for three shows in Hawaii. Other acts included Bob and Earl (“Harlem Shuffle”), 4 Preps (“26 Miles”), Bobby Day (“Rockin’ Robin”),  Hollywood Flames (“Buzz Buzz Buzz”), Robin Luke (“Susie Darlin’”), the Drifters (“Honey Love”). DJ and concert promoter Tom Moffatt was the emcee of this, one of his series of musical revues called “Show of Stars.” 

      This is believed to be the only surviving example of this Everly Brothers poster.

    • Sonny and Cher

      Sonny and Cher played the Honolulu International Center on Dec. 3, 1965, where attendees could also enjoy the Miss K-Poi Pageant. That year Sonny and Cher released the number one hit, “I Got You Babe,” and “Baby Don’t Go.”

    • Baez, Flatt & Scruggs

      This poster, designed by blues and folk artist Eric von Schmidt, shows Joan Baez and Earl Scruggs & Lester Flatt, performing with the Foggy Mountain Boys, for a 1961 New York City concert.

    • Ella Fitzgerald

      A headshot of legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald is featured on this poster for a late-’60s concert.

    • Josephine Baker

      An extremely rare Josephine Baker poster for her concerts at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., March 1964.

    • Bobby Darin

      A poster promotes an evening with singer Bobby Darin and Count Basie and his orchestra, at the Armory in Albany, N.Y., June 28, 1962.

    • Otis Redding

      A 1965 concert poster for Otis Redding (“Respect”), Billy Young (“Same Thing All Over”), and Arthur Conley (“I’m A Stranger”).

    • Yardbirds

      Psychedelic artwork in pastel colors by Frank Bettencourt advertises a May 10, 1968 Yardbirds show in Santa Barbara, Calif. Also on the roster: the British group Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mich and Tich (“The Legend of Xanadu”).

    • Bob Dylan

      A 1965 printed cardboard display of Bob Dylan, with a Fender Stratocaster guitar and harmonica, advertises his six albums, including his recently released “Highway 61 Revisited,” from the year that the folk singer went electric.

    • The Doors

      The poster for The Doors’ appearances at the Denver Family Dog (December 29-31, 1967) was signed by Doors band members John Densmore, Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek, and by poster artist Randy Tuten.

      The shows were just a few weeks after Jim Morrison was arrested on stage at a concert in New Haven, Conn. The charges of inciting a riot were later withdrawn.

    • The Who and The Grateful Dead

      This striking poster, featuring art by Rick Griffin and Alton Kelley, advertised 12 shows in August 1968 at Bill Graham’s historic Fillmore West in San Francisco. Among the acts: The Grateful Dead, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Quicksilver Messenger Service (a.k.a. Quicksilver). 

    • The Grateful Dead

      The Grateful Dead played three shows at the Fillmore West on June 5-8, 1969, with Jr. Walker and the All Stars (“What Does It Take (To Win Your Love)“), and the Glass Family. And as with many Dead shows, bootleg recordings preserved by fans live on. Artwork by Randy Tuten.

    • Janis Joplin

      Artwork by University of Michigan student Allan Reid of Janis Joplin is featured in this hand silk-screened poster on card stock, announcing a performance at the Canterbury House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on March 15, 1969. Also on the bill: The James Cotton Blues Band, with whom Joplin toured after she left Big Brother and the Holding Company.

    • Blind Faith

      This striking poster for the short-lived English rock-blues supergroup Blind Faith (consisting of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, Stevie Winwood and Ric Grech) promoted their concert at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium on July 18, 1969. It was their only tour, and they only released one album (the cover of which depicted a topless young girl holding a model spaceship, which caused no little controversy).

    • Dinah Washington

      A 1950 concert poster for Dinah Washington (“Queen of the Juke Boxes”), who shares billing with Eddie “Mr. Cleanhead” Vinson and Cootie Williams (“King of the Growl Trumpet”).

    • Batman

      On June 25, 1966 - nearly a year after The Beatles played before about 60,000 fans at New York’s Shea Stadium - a far smaller number witnessed Adam West, TV’s Batman, arrive in a Cadillac (the Batmobile may have been in the shop) for a concert appearance with Frank Gorshin (a.k.a. the Riddler), and a slew of rock ‘n’ roll acts. The show almost didn’t go on (The New York Times reported stagehands and carpenters started dismantling the performers’ platforms an hour before showtime until they were guaranteed payment), but after trading corny jokes with the Riddler, West proved that he could croon with the best of superheroes.

    • Jimmie Lunceford

      A very rare poster promoting Jimmie Lunceford and His Orchestra in an appearance in Old Orchard Beach, Me., on August 30, 1941.

            
      Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Signature Auction will be held in Dallas on March 18, 2017. Bidding also via online, phone.

            
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

