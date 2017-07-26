Princess Diana: A photo album

Surveillance camera images show Princess Diana at the Ritz Hotel in Paris on August 30, 1997, with her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, son of Harrods owner Mohammed Al Fayed.
In the early hours of August 31, as Diana was pursued by paparazzi on motorbikes, her car entered a tunnel under the Place de l'Alma and struck a pillar, smashing into a wall.
Al Fayed and the Mercedes' driver died at the scene; the princess was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Only her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived the crash.
Blood tests later showed the chauffeur, Henri Paul, had consumed alcohol and drugs prior to the accident.
An inquest later found Paul and the drivers of other vehicles to be "grossly negligent."