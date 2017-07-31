Scenes from Panorama 2017

    • Scenes from Panorama 2017
    • Frank Ocean performs

      Frank Ocean performs at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 28, 2017 at Randall's Island in New York City.

      The three-day festival opened Friday and featured headliners Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and Nine Inch Nails.

      Credit: Doug Van Sant Photography

    • Frank Ocean

      Frank Ocean performs at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City. 

      Credit: Nikki Jahanforouz/Goldenvoice

    • Festivalgoers

      Fans attend the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 28, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Music fans

      Fans attend the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 28, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Vince Staples

      Vince Staples performs at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City. 

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Vince Staples performs

      Vince Staples performs at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Fan

      A concertgoer at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Concertgoers

      Fans attend the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Solange

      Solange performs at Panorama on Randall's Island in New York City, on Fri., July 28, 2017.

      Credit: Nikki Jahanforouz/Goldenvoice

    • Solange performs

      Solange performs at Panorama on Randall's Island in New York City, on Fri., July 28, 2017.

      Credit: Nikki Jahanforouz/Goldenvoice

    • Jamila Woods

      Jamila Woods poses at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Jamila Woods performs

      Jamila Woods performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 28, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nikki Jahanforouz/Goldenvoice

    • Fans

      A fan attends the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Tyler The Creator

      Tyler The Creator performs at Panorama on Randall's Island in New York City, on Fri., July 28, 2017.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Tyler The Creator performs

      Tyler The Creator performs at Panorama on Randall's Island in New York City, on Fri., July 28, 2017.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Concertgoers

      Fans attends the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Fans

      Fans attends the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • MGMT performs

      Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • MGMT

      Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Fans

      Fans attend the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Festivalgoers

      Fan enjoys the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Noname performs

      Noname performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Noname

      Noname performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Spoon

      Rob Pope of Spoon performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Spoon performs

      Britt Daniel of Spoon performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Nick Murphy performs

      Nick Murphy performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Nick Murphy

      Nick Murphy performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.

      Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News

    • Jamila Woods

      Jamila Woods performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 28, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City. 

      Credit: Nikki Jahanforouz/Goldenvoice