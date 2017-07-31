Scenes from Panorama 2017

Frank Ocean performs at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 28, 2017 at Randall's Island in New York City.
The three-day festival opened Friday and featured headliners Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and Nine Inch Nails.
Credit: Doug Van Sant Photography
Frank Ocean performs at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Credit: Nikki Jahanforouz/Goldenvoice
Fans attend the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 28, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Credit: Nia Stevens for CBS News
Vince Staples performs at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
A concertgoer at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Fans attend the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Solange performs at Panorama on Randall's Island in New York City, on Fri., July 28, 2017.
Jamila Woods poses at the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Jamila Woods performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 28, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
A fan attends the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Tyler The Creator performs at Panorama on Randall's Island in New York City, on Fri., July 28, 2017.
Fans attends the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Fan enjoys the second annual Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Noname performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Rob Pope of Spoon performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Britt Daniel of Spoon performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
Nick Murphy performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on July 29, 2017, at Randall's Island in New York City.
