Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017

A total of 84 puppies were drafted into this year’s Puppy Bowl, which airs at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet. This pooch is named Glenn.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Duke and Dawson
The puppies come from 44 rescues across the U.S.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Nikita, Noodle and Basher Jr.
The pups will be competing on Team Ruff and Team Fluff.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Lucky and Ricky
The puppies range in age from 12 to 24 weeks old.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Maybell and Hope
Breeds include basset hound, beagle, boxer, English bulldog, Chihuahua, Cocker Spaniel, Dachshund, French bulldog, German shepherd, Great Dane, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Pomeranian, poodle, Shar-Pei, Shi Tzu, Springer Spaniel and more.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Woody and Tucker
All players in the game are adoptable.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Slippers, Rory and Parfait
The show includes a slow motion cam, water bowl cam and kiss cam.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Foster, Bebop and Daphne
And if you don’t like dogs, the halftime show includes kittens.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Jill Rappaport and Tucker
Some of the dogs will also participate in a “Pup Close and Personal” segment with Jill Rappaport.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Referee Dan Schachner and Rory
Dan Schachner returns as America’s favorite “Rufferee” to call the puppy penalties.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Referee Dan Schachner and Nikita
This year’s Puppy Bowl will also feature a Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame to honor legacy players throughout the game.
Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet
Bradie
Not pictured are the chicken cheerleaders on the sidelines.