Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017

Back
    Next
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017
    • Meet the pooches of Puppy Bowl 2017

    • Glenn

      A total of 84 puppies were drafted into this year’s Puppy Bowl, which airs at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet. This pooch is named Glenn. 

      Click through to see more photos of adorable dogs from Sunday’s other big game. 

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Duke and Dawson

      The puppies come from 44 rescues across the U.S. 

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Nikita, Noodle and Basher Jr.

      The pups will be competing on Team Ruff and Team Fluff. 

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Lucky and Ricky

      The puppies range in age from 12 to 24 weeks old. 

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Maybell and Hope

      Breeds include basset hound, beagle, boxer, English bulldog, Chihuahua, Cocker Spaniel, Dachshund, French bulldog, German shepherd, Great Dane, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Pomeranian, poodle, Shar-Pei, Shi Tzu, Springer Spaniel and more.

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Woody and Tucker

      All players in the game are adoptable. 

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Slippers, Rory and Parfait

      The show includes a slow motion cam, water bowl cam and kiss cam.  

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Foster, Bebop and Daphne

      And if you don’t like dogs, the halftime show includes kittens. 

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Jill Rappaport and Tucker

      Some of the dogs will also participate in a “Pup Close and Personal” segment with Jill Rappaport.

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Referee Dan Schachner and Rory

      Dan Schachner returns as America’s favorite “Rufferee” to call the puppy penalties. 

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Referee Dan Schachner and Nikita

      This year’s Puppy Bowl will also feature a Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame to honor legacy players throughout the game.

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

    • Bradie

      Not pictured are the chicken cheerleaders on the sidelines. 

      Credit: Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet