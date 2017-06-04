The art of Kerry James Marshall

"What distinguishes those colors from each other has something to do with the minerals or the chemicals they were made from. Mars black is not called mars black for nothing. If we think about what Mars is, the Red Planet, that mars black is a red color. If you put that on top of a carbon black, the redness in it becomes obvious, and they separate themselves from each other. You can look at 'em in the jar, they look the same. You put one on top of the other one, immediately the red that's in the mars black becomes apparent.
"The carbon black, it's like coal. You know, the bone black, it's charred calcium. They're not going to look the same, because they come from different things. And that chromatic variation is what I try to exploit in my paintings, so that the black paint in the painting is treated exactly the same way the blue paint is or the green paint is or the red paint is."
"That basic idea that blackness is not an anti-color, but a vibrant color?"
"That's an important distinction that needs to be made," he said.
Pictured: "School of Beauty, School of Culture" (2012) Acrylic on unstretched canvas.