Grace Kelly

Back
    Next
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly
    • Grace Kelly

    • Royalty

      Grace Kelly in 1954.

      The glamorous Academy Award-winning actress, who starred in such classics as “High Noon,” “Rear Window” and “To Catch a Thief,” would take the term “Hollywood royalty” to a new level, upon her marriage to Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956.

      Credit: AP

    • Portrait

      Born on November 12, 1929 in Philadelphia, Grace Patricia Kelly was from an accomplished family: her father a three-time Olympic gold medalist for sculling, her uncle a vaudeville star, and another uncle a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, and made her Broadway debut a few days shy of her 20th birthday.

      In addition to stage work, Grace also appeared frequently in early television, including on “CBS Television Workshop,” “Goodyear Playhouse,” and “Kraft Theatre.” Her first film role was in the 1951 drama “Fourteen Hours.” 

      Credit: Billy Rose Theatre Division/New York Public Library

    • "The Father"

      Grace Kelly as Bertha, the captain’s daughter, in the Broadway production of August Strindberg’s “The Father,” starring with Raymond Massey. The production ran from November 16, 1949 to January 14, 1950.

      Credit: AP

    • "High Noon"

      Grace Kelly played the wife of sheriff Gary Cooper, who must stand alone against an outlaw gang seeking revenge, in Fred Zinnemann’s classic western, “High Noon” (1952). 

      Credit: United Artists

    • "High Noon"

      Cast and crew members of the film “High Noon” watch the World Series opener between the New York Yankees and the New York Giants duringa  break in filming, Oct. 4, 1951. From left: Otto Kruger, Thomas Mitchell, Gary Cooper, an unidentified studio staffer, Grace Kelly and Lon Chaney Jr.

      Credit: AP Photo/Charles Handel

    • "Mogambo"

      Grace Kelly and Clark Gable in the romantic melodrama “Mogambo” (1953). The film was a remake of “Red Dust,” made 21 years earlier, which also starred Gable.

      Credit: MGM

    • "Mogambo"

      Grace Kelly won her first Golden Globe Award for “Mogambo” (1953).

      Credit: MGM

    • "Dial Me for Murder"

      A publicity shot of Grace Kelly for the Alfred Hitchcock film, “Dial M for Murder.”

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Dial M for Murder"

      A hired killer (Anthony Dawson) creeps up on Grace Kelly in the thriller “Dial M for Murder” (1954), shot in 3-D by Alfred Hitchcock.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Rear Window"

      One of Grace Kelly’s most indelible performances was as socialite Lisa Fremont in “Rear Window.” 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • With Hitch

      Alfred Hitchcock directs James Stewart and Grace Kelly on the set of “Rear Window.”

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "Rear Window" Premiere

      Grace Kelly and director Alfred Hitchcock attend the Hollywood premiere of the film “Rear Window” on August 18, 1954.

      Credit: AP

    • "Green Fire"

      Grace Kelly starred as a plantation owner in Colombia who becomes entangled with an engineer (Stewart Granger) obsessed over an emerald mine, in “Green Fire” (1954).

      Credit: MGM

    • "The Bridges at Toko-Ri"

      In the Korean War drama “The Bridges at Toko-Ri” (1954), Grace Kelly played the wife of pilot William Holden.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Country Girl"

      “The Country Girl” (1954), based on the Clifford Odets play, starred Bing Crosby as an alcoholic actor seeking to resurrect his career. Grace Kelly played his long-suffering wife. 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Country Girl"

      Grace Kelly and William Holden in “The Country Girl.” Kelly won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "To Catch a Thief"

      In Alfred Hitchcock’s “To Catch a Thief” (1955), Cary Grant played a retired jewel thief who tries to uncover the identity of a new burglar impersonating his stealthy ways. As Frances, Grace Kelly questions whether Grant is after her or her jewels.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • Glamour Shot

      Grace Kelly wears a beach outfit designed by Edith Head for her film, “To Catch a Thief.” 

      Credit: AP

    • "To Catch a Thief"

      Grace Kelly attends a costume ball in “To Catch a Thief” (1955).

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "To Catch a Thief"

      Grace Kelly and Cary Grant’s romantic, fireworks-enhanced interlude in “To Catch a Thief.”

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • Academy Awards

      Oscar-winners Grace Kelly and Marlon Brando pose with their statuettes at the 1954 Academy Awards at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 30, 1955. Kelly won Best Actress for her performance in “The Country Girl.” Brando won Best Actor for “On the Waterfront.”

      Credit: AP Photo

    • "The Swan"

      In “The Swan” (1956), Grace Kelly played a princess who is urged to marry royalty but is entranced by a commoner (Louis Jourdan).

      Credit: MGM

    • Prince Rainier and Princess Grace

      Prince Rainier III of Monaco and his fiancee, American actress Grace Kelly pose on January 5, 1956 at the Philadelphia county club where the Kellys announced the engagement of their daughter and the prince.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier

      Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier on January 9, 1956, shortly after the announcement of their engagement.

      Credit: AP

    • "High Society"

      Kelly’s last film was the musical “High Society” (1956), adapted from “The Philadelphia Story,” in which she played the ex-wife of a jazz musician (Bing Crosby), who becomes enamored with a reporter (Frank Sinatra).

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • Golden Globes

      Gregory Peck poses with Jean Simmons, named Best Actress in a Musical /Comedy for “Guys and Dolls,” and Grace Kelly, recipient of the ”Henrietta Award” as the World Film Favorite (Female), during the 10th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood, February 23, 1956.

      Credit: AFP/AFP/Getty Images

    • Grace Kelly AP_560321023

      Grace Kelly arrives for the annual Academy Award ceremony at the Pantages Theater, March 21, 1956, to present an award, before leaving for New York and Monaco and her April wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Royal Wedding

      A dummy of the stamp to be issued by the Monaco Stamp Office for the wedding of Prince Rainier with American actress Grace Kelly.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Monaco

      Prince Rainier III of Monaco and his fiancee, American actress Grace Kelly, are all smiles aboard the prince’s yacht Deo Juvante II on April 12, 1956 in Monte Carlo’s harbor.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Wedding

      Grace Kelly walks up the aisle on the arm of her father, John B. Kelly, for her wedding to Prince Rainier, at Saint Nicholas Cathedral, April 19, 1956. 

      Credit: AP

    • Royal Wedding

      Actress Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco during their wedding ceremony in Monaco, April 19, 1956.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Royal Wedding

      Portrait of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco and Princess Grace on their wedding day, April 19, 1956 in Monaco.

      Credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    • Prince Rainier and Princess Grace

      Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Princess Grace salute the crowd as they leave Saint Nicholas Cathedral after their wedding ceremony in Monaco on April 19, 1956, in a convertible cream and black Rolls Royce offered by the people of Monaco as a wedding gift.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Princess Grace and Prince Rainier

      Princess Grace of Monaco and Prince Rainier III of Monaco arrive on June 1, 1956 for the “Night in Monte Carlo” ball at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince Rainier and Princess Grace

      Prince Rainier of Monaco and Princess Grace come down a Lausanne street followed by residents. The couple arrived there for a few days of vacation shortly after the birth of Princess Caroline.

      Credit: DSK/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince Albert Is Born

      The first official photograph of Prince Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre of Monaco, son and heir of Prince Rainier III, in the arms of his mother Princess Grace, in Monaco, March 17, 1958.

      Credit: AP

    • Royal Family

      Prince Rainier of Monaco, holding his daughter Caroline, and Princess Grace present their newborn son Albert to residents of the principality, April 19, 1958 from the balcony of the palace, a day before the child’s baptism.

      Credit: STF/AFP/Getty Images

    • Royal Family

      Prince Rainier of Monaco and Princess Grace are pictured with their children, Princess Caroline and Prince Albert. 

      Credit: New York Public Library

    • Prince Rainier and Princess Grace

      A picture taken on April 19, 1966, shows Princess Grace of Monaco speaking with her husband, Prince Rainier, during a bullfight in Seville.

      Credit: AFP/GettyImages

    • Princess Grace and Princess Caroline

      Princess Grace (left) and Princess Caroline of Monaco gather on November 2, 1976 in the Radio-France building on the night of the American presidential election. 

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Cary Grant and Royals

      Actor Gary Grant, Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III attend the international Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo in Monaco in December 1977.  

      Credit: RALPH GATTI/AFP/GettyImages

    • Grace and Hitch

      Actress Grace Kelly and British director Alfred Hitchcock pose during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 1972. 

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Royal Family

      Prince Rainier III of Monaco, his wife Princess Grace, and their children - Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie - pose for a family picture April 26, 1976 in Monte Carlo, 20 years after Rainier’s wedding.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Princess Grace of Monaco arrives to attend the 33rd Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 1980 in Cannes, France. The festival is paying tribute to Alfred Hitchcock, who died on April 29, 1980. 

      Credit: RALPH GATTI/AFP/Getty Images

    • Princess Grace

      Princess Grace of Monaco in a picture dated June 16, 1982.

      The princess died on September 14, 1982. According to doctors, she suffered a stroke while driving in Monaco, causing her car to veer off the road and crash. She was 52. Her daughter, Princess Stephanie, was also injured. 

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images