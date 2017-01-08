French & American masters: Matisse, Diebenkorn

They were born nearly 50 years and an ocean apart. And while French painter Henri Matisse is a household name in this country, many Americans have never heard of Richard Diebenkorn. A new exhibition may change that.
“Matisse/Diebenkorn” juxtaposes works by each artist, side by side, to show how the French Post-Impressionist master influenced the American modernist painter, known for figure studies and landscapes. On view at the Baltimore Museum of Art through January 29, 2017, the exhibition will travel to San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art in the spring.
Left: Geometry and colors shared in Matisse’s 1914 “View of Notre Dame” (left) and Diebenkorn’s “Ocean Park #79” (1975).
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan