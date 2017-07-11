Forbes' list of highest-paid country stars

It's no secret that there's big money in country music.
Forbes listed the highest paid country stars of 2017. Click through to see who's cashing in.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
8. Blake Shelton: $31.5 million
Blake Shelton makes most of his millions from his gig as a judge on "The Voice."
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
7. Jason Aldean: $32.5 million
Jason Aldean made the bulk of his money this past year through touring. Forbes calculates that the singer grossed an average more than $1 million per city during the tour for his seventh album, "They Don't Know."
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
5. Florida Georgia Line: $34.5 million (tie)
Florida Georgia Line courts mainstream fans by collaborating with artists like the Backstreet Boys. The duo makes cash from touring and partnerships with Advance Auto Parts and Nitto Tires.
Credit: Steve Marcus/Reuters
5. Toby Keith: $34.5 million (tie)
Though Toby Keith has taken on controversial gigs -- like performing at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January -- his career hasn't suffered. Keith also rakes in money from his own mezcal brand, Wild Shot, and an endorsement deal with Ford.
Credit: Getty
4. Dolly Parton: $37 million
Dolly Parton still has that "9 to 5" drive and ambition. The country veteran continues to rake in money from tours and her Dollywood theme park.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
3. Luke Bryan: $42 million
Luke Bryan has his hands in many pots: Not only does the country superstar cash out on tours, but he also makes money from "Buck Commander" on the Outdoor Channel and endorsements with Cabela's and Miller Light.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2. Kenny Chesney: $42.5 million
Kenny Chesney is still selling out arenas around the country, but he also makes money from his own line of rum, Blue Chair Bay, and by partnering with Corona and Apple.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1. Garth Brooks: $60 million
Now that's a comeback. Country stalwart Garth Brooks has been touring since 2014, but the singer works hard for his money: He's known to play multiple arena shows in one day.