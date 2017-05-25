Epic promposals

    • Flying high

      Remember when asking someone to prom required only a passed note or a quick conversation? No more. Getting a prom date has grown so elaborate that a new word — promposal — has entered high-school lexicons. 

      Kanykei Chorchonova told CBS News she painted these five-foot-tall letters before bringing her future prom date on a helicopter ride above them.

      See the lengths other teens have gone to score a dream date for the prom.

      Credit: @kanykei-chorchonova1 via Instagram

    • "I A-DOOR U"

      This guy lugged a door around to get his date to prom. 

      Credit: @paullee6 via Instagram

    • "If you don't ... I'll go extinct"

      Dressing up like a dinosaur is sooo extra for a promposal. 

      Credit: @julian-rivera21 via Instagram

    • "One in a Minion"

      This guy secured a Minion costume to ask his girl to prom. 

      Credit: @Alessandrag88 via Twitter

    • A rom-prom?

      Scott asked Julia to prom on the marquee of this movie theater in Canada.

      Credit: @filmca via Instagram

    • He's not horsing around

      His sign said: "Be my princess at prom." 

      Credit: @Alexisgerimonte via Twitter

    • Score!

      David not only brought his girlfriend to a baseball game, but also promposed on the scoreboard. 

      Credit: @_araix via Instagram

    • He's got this covered

      Every single one of those Post-it notes says: "Prom?"

      Credit: @rachelbecker via Instagram

    • Come sail away

      "Sail away to prom with me," his message said. 

      Credit: @columbiasailingschool via Instagram

    • Flipping out

      "I would flip again. You go to prom," the stunt master's sign said. 

      Credit: @gdavriel via Instagram

    • He's definitely not chicken

      This student asked his date to prom in a very public way. 

      Credit: @akalucyp via Instagram

    • Smokin' idea

      This guy asked his girl to prom at a hibachi restaurant, with help from a very accommodating cook. 

      Credit: @Hd-chek07 via Twitter

    • "I sea us at prom"

      Two nautical references landed this guy a date to prom.

      Credit: @havannaaa via Instagram

    • He made the dog ask

      "My boyfriend brought my bestie to school today to make my promposal extra-special," this student wrote. 

      Credit: @Elsa_means via Twitter

    • The lake at sunset

      Another very romantic way to propose ... ahem, prompose. 

      Credit: @above-the-norm via Instagram

    • Homerun

      This promposal required more than six dozen baseballs, if you're wondering. 

      Credit: @chasefrizzell via Instagram

    • A little much?

      Matthew Bento got a Brookfield Connecticut police officer to stage a traffic stop and an almost-arrest to prompose to his girlfriend in a unique way. The story went viral.

      Credit: @Liceremovalct via Twitter

    • "Lucky duck"

      Submerging yourself in water for a promposal requires an extra level of effort. 

      Credit: @Hallockmaggie via Twitter

    • Swanky

      This lucky girl got a Tiffany & Co. ring, and a date to prom!

      Credit: @kentbrady15 via Instagram

    • That's a lot of Post-its

      Since she's "stuck" with him this long, he'd like to know if she wants to accompany him to prom. 

      Credit: @Talbert_brooke via Twitter

    • "Wanting to taco bout something with you"

      This looks like one delicious promposal. 

      Credit: @Shawty01 via Twitter

    • "Be my princess"

      He made his promposal very public. 

      Credit: @courtney_melvin via Instagram

    • "I would like it a latte ..."

      She didn't say "frappucci-no."

      Credit: @samizaweirdo via Instagram

    • "Prom. Ya, dig?"

      "I've been telling him I wanted to start to garden," this girl wrote. Now, she can, and she has a date to prom. 

      Credit: @Alyssa_loverr via Twitter

    • They'll wear shirts to prom, right?

      This guy enlisted the help of his (brave) friends to ask his girl to prom.

      Credit: @trishhjy via Instagram

    • Back in the ring

      This couple clearly enjoyed each other's company at prom before. So they're going again! 

      Credit: @the-little-hogie3 via Instagram

    • Beachy

      What a romantic way to propose ... ahem ... prompose.

      Credit: @vinstagram79 via Instagram

    • Lazy?

      This guy called his promposal "lazy," but it got him a date to prom. 

      Credit: @rebelliousdegenerate via Instagram

    • "Prom with you would be wavy"

      Hopefully that writing comes off his board. 

      Credit: @ironpumpinmama via Instagram

    • They must have chemistry

      "He told me this is the best promposal he could do because most of them Argon #chemreference," this student wrote. 

      Credit: @Katyavallejo via Twitter

    • He wants to be her Ken ...

      ... so he found a way to make her car a Barbie car. 

      Credit: @Alainajglover via Twitter

    • "How can you say neigh"

      She couldn't say "neigh" to such a grand gesture. 

      Credit: @dylanderak via Instagram

    • "Clutch"

      This guy also held up a sign that said: "It would be clutch if you raced to prom with me." 

      Credit: @alex_hatefi via Twitter

    • All smiles

      Flowers and a creative promposal? No wonder they're smiling so big. 

      Credit: @jr-abuyoo via Instagram

    • An "Up"-themed promposal

      This student drew inspiration from the popular Pixar movie "Up" for his promposal. 

      Credit: @Jaisanborlongan via Twitter

    • Red carpet treatment

      "Would you be my costar to prom?" his sign said. 

      Credit: @Luccacanham via Twitter

    • "Out of all the fish in the sea ..."

      He bought her five fish to ask her to prom. 

      Credit: @Tannamoreno via Twitter

    • "Donut go to prom with anyone else"

      This clever promposal also looks delicious. 

      Credit: @Robinjuliaa via Twitter

    • She's not clueless

      This girl sent her boyfriend on a scavenger hunt to lead him to her promposal. 

      Credit: @Audrascott via Twitter

    • A melodic promposal

      This guy channeled Ed Sheeran, and secured the help of a guitar-playing friend, to prompose.

      Credit: @Phhhantom via Twitter

    • Yellow Jello

      This student drew inspiration from the TV show, "The Office," for his promposal.

      Credit: @Sandrrex via Twitter

    • "Couldn't watch you go with anyone else"

      This girl got an Apple Watch and a prom date. 

      Credit: @Aleahdenson via Twitter

    • He didn't come up short

      "You must be this tall to say no to going to prom with me," this structure says. 

      Credit: @Jimcarreyschild via Twitter

    • Another horse

      Wonder if they'll take the horse instead of a limo on prom night. 

      Credit: @Casanova_yairzacarias via Twitter

    • "Hope I'm not in treble for these puns falling flat"

      She pulled off this musically-themed promposal on the day of prom.

      Credit: @Lizzieschriner1 via Twitter

    • Another TV-inspired promposal

      This one channeled "Parks and Recreation."

      Credit: @Harleyygrace via Twitter

    • A tasty notion

      Shaedon Wedel wanted a clever way to ask his best friend's little sister to prom. He used her favorite snack food for inspiration. 

      His shirt said: "I know I'm NACHO typical Dorito but... I'm going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?"

      Doritos sent them to their April prom in a helicopter. 

      Credit: Twitter/@shardonwedel

    • "Prom con me?"

      This student ran out of letters to ask in all English, so she had to use some Spanish words in her promposal. 

      Credit: @kaylithedreamer via Instagram

    • Surprise!

      An airport promposal? How lovely! 

      Credit: @Kass_Wright via Twitter

    • Getting a date to prom — a piece of cake

      She used the logo for the school her boyfriend was accepted to — Virginia Military Institute — to ask him to prom ... in a very delicious way! 

      Credit: @akjoones via Instagram

    • "Pizza my heart"

      "This great promposal stole a pizza my heart prom with this weirdough," Sonia Wrobel wrote on Twitter. 

      Credit: @Sonia_wrobel via Twitter

    • Locking it in

      "What do you say we lock in our last prom together?" his sign said. 

      Credit: @Ariadavila7 via Twitter

    • A big ask

      Look to the bleachers for this epic promposal. 

      Credit: @paige_folkers via Twitter

    • Pride

      "We're both super gay, so let's show our pride together at prom," the sign said. 

      Credit: @Wearethefurler via Twitter

    • A ride

      Can you even really prompose anymore without a horse? 

      Credit: @Naallelyyg via Twitter

    • Flowers and food

      Sure, roses are a fine way to a woman's heart, but chicken nuggets really get the job done. 

      Credit: @hailey-wallisxo via Instagram

    • "On a good note"

      Hannah said yes to the musical puns. 

      Credit: @Noahft17 via Twitter

    • Heads in the clouds

      Kristen Mazza, an pilot-in-training, took her would-be date up in the air to prompose. 

      Credit: @kristenmazza_ via Instagram

    • Cheetos promposal

      "Can't wait to look flaming hot with him at prom," this lucky lady wrote on Twitter.

      Credit: @Chhavee via Twitter

    • Music to her ears

      He wrote her a song where the notes spelled out: "Prom with me?"

      Credit: @Sassydrumahgurl via Twitter

    • Bouquet and a baseball

      She said yes to his "pitch." 

      Credit: @taylor_marie99 via Twitter

    • Custom-made M&Ms

      Each one said: "Prom?"

      Credit: @Ria_rodrigues7 via Twitter

    • Suggested treatment ...

      ... prom, with this make-believe doctor. 

      Credit: @Itsgabsbaby via Twitter

    • Romantic movies

      A simple but clever, and successful, promposal. 

      Credit: @sopranodiva101 via Instagram

    • "Every Titus needs his Kimmy"

      This TV-themed promposal channeled "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

      Credit: @Kennethsus via Twitter

    • He would fly 7,000 miles

      He was away for seven months before popping this promposal. 

      Credit: @Giannahunter via Twitter