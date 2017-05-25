Epic promposals

-
Flying high
Remember when asking someone to prom required only a passed note or a quick conversation? No more. Getting a prom date has grown so elaborate that a new word — promposal — has entered high-school lexicons.
Kanykei Chorchonova told CBS News she painted these five-foot-tall letters before bringing her future prom date on a helicopter ride above them.
See the lengths other teens have gone to score a dream date for the prom.
Credit: @kanykei-chorchonova1 via Instagram
-
"I A-DOOR U"
This guy lugged a door around to get his date to prom.
Credit: @paullee6 via Instagram
-
"If you don't ... I'll go extinct"
Dressing up like a dinosaur is sooo extra for a promposal.
Credit: @julian-rivera21 via Instagram
-
"One in a Minion"
This guy secured a Minion costume to ask his girl to prom.
Credit: @Alessandrag88 via Twitter
-
A rom-prom?
Scott asked Julia to prom on the marquee of this movie theater in Canada.
Credit: @filmca via Instagram
-
He's not horsing around
His sign said: "Be my princess at prom."
Credit: @Alexisgerimonte via Twitter
-
Score!
David not only brought his girlfriend to a baseball game, but also promposed on the scoreboard.
Credit: @_araix via Instagram
-
He's got this covered
Every single one of those Post-it notes says: "Prom?"
Credit: @rachelbecker via Instagram
-
Come sail away
"Sail away to prom with me," his message said.
Credit: @columbiasailingschool via Instagram
-
Flipping out
"I would flip again. You go to prom," the stunt master's sign said.
Credit: @gdavriel via Instagram
-
He's definitely not chicken
This student asked his date to prom in a very public way.
Credit: @akalucyp via Instagram
-
Smokin' idea
This guy asked his girl to prom at a hibachi restaurant, with help from a very accommodating cook.
Credit: @Hd-chek07 via Twitter
-
"I sea us at prom"
Two nautical references landed this guy a date to prom.
Credit: @havannaaa via Instagram
-
He made the dog ask
"My boyfriend brought my bestie to school today to make my promposal extra-special," this student wrote.
Credit: @Elsa_means via Twitter
-
The lake at sunset
Another very romantic way to propose ... ahem, prompose.
Credit: @above-the-norm via Instagram
-
Homerun
This promposal required more than six dozen baseballs, if you're wondering.
Credit: @chasefrizzell via Instagram
-
A little much?
Matthew Bento got a Brookfield Connecticut police officer to stage a traffic stop and an almost-arrest to prompose to his girlfriend in a unique way. The story went viral.
Credit: @Liceremovalct via Twitter
-
"Lucky duck"
Submerging yourself in water for a promposal requires an extra level of effort.
Credit: @Hallockmaggie via Twitter
-
Swanky
This lucky girl got a Tiffany & Co. ring, and a date to prom!
Credit: @kentbrady15 via Instagram
-
That's a lot of Post-its
Since she's "stuck" with him this long, he'd like to know if she wants to accompany him to prom.
Credit: @Talbert_brooke via Twitter
-
"Wanting to taco bout something with you"
This looks like one delicious promposal.
Credit: @Shawty01 via Twitter
-
"Be my princess"
He made his promposal very public.
Credit: @courtney_melvin via Instagram
-
"I would like it a latte ..."
She didn't say "frappucci-no."
Credit: @samizaweirdo via Instagram
-
"Prom. Ya, dig?"
"I've been telling him I wanted to start to garden," this girl wrote. Now, she can, and she has a date to prom.
Credit: @Alyssa_loverr via Twitter
-
They'll wear shirts to prom, right?
This guy enlisted the help of his (brave) friends to ask his girl to prom.
Credit: @trishhjy via Instagram
-
Back in the ring
This couple clearly enjoyed each other's company at prom before. So they're going again!
Credit: @the-little-hogie3 via Instagram
-
Beachy
What a romantic way to propose ... ahem ... prompose.
Credit: @vinstagram79 via Instagram
-
Lazy?
This guy called his promposal "lazy," but it got him a date to prom.
Credit: @rebelliousdegenerate via Instagram
-
"Prom with you would be wavy"
Hopefully that writing comes off his board.
Credit: @ironpumpinmama via Instagram
-
They must have chemistry
"He told me this is the best promposal he could do because most of them Argon #chemreference," this student wrote.
Credit: @Katyavallejo via Twitter
-
He wants to be her Ken ...
... so he found a way to make her car a Barbie car.
Credit: @Alainajglover via Twitter
-
"How can you say neigh"
She couldn't say "neigh" to such a grand gesture.
Credit: @dylanderak via Instagram
-
"Clutch"
This guy also held up a sign that said: "It would be clutch if you raced to prom with me."
Credit: @alex_hatefi via Twitter
-
All smiles
Flowers and a creative promposal? No wonder they're smiling so big.
Credit: @jr-abuyoo via Instagram
-
An "Up"-themed promposal
This student drew inspiration from the popular Pixar movie "Up" for his promposal.
Credit: @Jaisanborlongan via Twitter
-
Red carpet treatment
"Would you be my costar to prom?" his sign said.
Credit: @Luccacanham via Twitter
-
"Out of all the fish in the sea ..."
He bought her five fish to ask her to prom.
Credit: @Tannamoreno via Twitter
-
"Donut go to prom with anyone else"
This clever promposal also looks delicious.
Credit: @Robinjuliaa via Twitter
-
She's not clueless
This girl sent her boyfriend on a scavenger hunt to lead him to her promposal.
Credit: @Audrascott via Twitter
-
A melodic promposal
This guy channeled Ed Sheeran, and secured the help of a guitar-playing friend, to prompose.
Credit: @Phhhantom via Twitter
-
Yellow Jello
This student drew inspiration from the TV show, "The Office," for his promposal.
Credit: @Sandrrex via Twitter
-
"Couldn't watch you go with anyone else"
This girl got an Apple Watch and a prom date.
Credit: @Aleahdenson via Twitter
-
He didn't come up short
"You must be this tall to say no to going to prom with me," this structure says.
Credit: @Jimcarreyschild via Twitter
-
Another horse
Wonder if they'll take the horse instead of a limo on prom night.
Credit: @Casanova_yairzacarias via Twitter
-
"Hope I'm not in treble for these puns falling flat"
She pulled off this musically-themed promposal on the day of prom.
Credit: @Lizzieschriner1 via Twitter
-
Another TV-inspired promposal
This one channeled "Parks and Recreation."
Credit: @Harleyygrace via Twitter
-
A tasty notion
Shaedon Wedel wanted a clever way to ask his best friend's little sister to prom. He used her favorite snack food for inspiration.
His shirt said: "I know I'm NACHO typical Dorito but... I'm going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?"
Doritos sent them to their April prom in a helicopter.
Credit: Twitter/@shardonwedel
-
"Prom con me?"
This student ran out of letters to ask in all English, so she had to use some Spanish words in her promposal.
Credit: @kaylithedreamer via Instagram
-
Surprise!
An airport promposal? How lovely!
Credit: @Kass_Wright via Twitter
-
Getting a date to prom — a piece of cake
She used the logo for the school her boyfriend was accepted to — Virginia Military Institute — to ask him to prom ... in a very delicious way!
Credit: @akjoones via Instagram
-
"Pizza my heart"
"This great promposal stole a pizza my heart prom with this weirdough," Sonia Wrobel wrote on Twitter.
Credit: @Sonia_wrobel via Twitter
-
Locking it in
"What do you say we lock in our last prom together?" his sign said.
Credit: @Ariadavila7 via Twitter
-
A big ask
Look to the bleachers for this epic promposal.
Credit: @paige_folkers via Twitter
-
Pride
"We're both super gay, so let's show our pride together at prom," the sign said.
Credit: @Wearethefurler via Twitter
-
A ride
Can you even really prompose anymore without a horse?
Credit: @Naallelyyg via Twitter
-
Flowers and food
Sure, roses are a fine way to a woman's heart, but chicken nuggets really get the job done.
Credit: @hailey-wallisxo via Instagram
-
"On a good note"
Hannah said yes to the musical puns.
Credit: @Noahft17 via Twitter
-
Heads in the clouds
Kristen Mazza, an pilot-in-training, took her would-be date up in the air to prompose.
Credit: @kristenmazza_ via Instagram
-
Cheetos promposal
"Can't wait to look flaming hot with him at prom," this lucky lady wrote on Twitter.
Credit: @Chhavee via Twitter
-
Music to her ears
He wrote her a song where the notes spelled out: "Prom with me?"
Credit: @Sassydrumahgurl via Twitter
-
Bouquet and a baseball
She said yes to his "pitch."
Credit: @taylor_marie99 via Twitter
-
Custom-made M&Ms
Credit: @Ria_rodrigues7 via Twitter
-
Suggested treatment ...
... prom, with this make-believe doctor.
Credit: @Itsgabsbaby via Twitter
-
Romantic movies
A simple but clever, and successful, promposal.
Credit: @sopranodiva101 via Instagram
-
"Every Titus needs his Kimmy"
This TV-themed promposal channeled "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
Credit: @Kennethsus via Twitter
-
He would fly 7,000 miles
He was away for seven months before popping this promposal.
Credit: @Giannahunter via Twitter