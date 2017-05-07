Diane Lane

    • Red Carpet

      Actress Diane Lane covers her laugh while arriving for the industry screening of "Murder at 1600," in Los Angeles in April 1997.

      The Oscar-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress, who made her film debut in "A Little Romance" in 1979, has been a bright presence on stage and screen since she first appeared in an Off-Off-Broadway production at age six.

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: AP Photo/Michael Caulfield

    • Family Portrait

      An undated photo of Diane Lane with her father, acting coach Bert Lane, and her mother, Colleen Farrington, a nightclub singer who was Playboy's Miss October 1957. Lane grew up in New York, moving often between her parents, who divorced just after she was born. 

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • Portrait

      Diane Lane, age four, in 1969. 

      As Lane told CBS News' Anthony Mason, when her dad asked her, at age six, if she'd like to be in a play, she didn't know what a play was: "'Of course, I love to play, that's a stupid question!'"

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • Off-Off-Broadway

      Diane Lane appearing in La MaMa's production of "The Trojan Women" (1976).

      Lane spent six years with the Off-Off Broadway theatrical company. 

      Credit: La MaMa

    • La Mama Euro Tour

      Diane Lane during one of La MaMa's European tours. 

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • "Runaways"

      Randy Ruiz and Diane Lane, when age 13, in the 1978 Public Theatre production of Elizabeth Swados' musical, "Runaways" in New York. 

      Credit: Martha Swope/New York Public Library, Billy Rose Theatre Division

    • "A Little Romance"

      Lane was bound to transfer to Broadway with "Runaways," until director George Roy Hill ("The Sting") offered her the lead in his next film.

      Was she tempted to turn it down? "Laurence Olivier and George Roy Hill? In the first film Orion Pictures ever made? No, I'm not crazy!"

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • "A Little Romance"

      In "A Little Romance" (1979), Diane Lane starred as a young American girl who fell in love with a French boy (Thelonious Bernard). Laurence Olivier played matchmaker, guiding them to a kiss under a fabled Venetian bridge. 

      Credit: Orion Pictures

    • "A Little Romance"

      Diane Lane and Thelonious Bernard, the stars of "A Little Romance." It was the first film for them both. 

      Bernard would appear in only one more film before giving up acting. He reportedly studied dentistry.

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • "A Little Romance"

      Diane Lane during filming of "A Little Romance."

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • That's a Wrap

      Diane Lane on the set of "A Little Romance."

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • "A Little Romance"

      Diane Lane during filming of "A Little Romance."

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • Royal Premiere

      Prince Philip greets the stars and director of "A Little Romance" at the film's royal premiere.

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • Cover Girl

      Following the premiere of "A Little Romance," Lane landed on the cover of Time Magazine, and was praised by Laurence Olivier as the next Grace Kelly.

      "No pressure there, right?" Lane laughed.

      "What do you make of that at 14 years old?" asked Mason.

      "You don't. You compartmentalize it," Lane replied. "I felt embarrassed, like, will I ever be able to live up to it?"

      Credit: Time Magazine/John G. Zimmerman

    • Photo Shoot

      Diane Lane on a photo shoot in South Africa, age 14.

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • Cover Girl

      Diane Lane on the cover of Interview Magazine, February 1981.

      Credit: Interview Magazine

    • "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stains"

      In "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stains" (1982), Diane Lane starred as a teenager who forms an all-girl punk rock band. Costarring were Marin Kanter (left) and Laura Dern. 

      The film, which was shelved by the studio after a poor screening, found life as a cult favorite on cable TV.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Outsiders"

      Matt Dillon, Diane Lane and Michelle Meyrink in "The Outsiders" (1983), Francis Ford Coppola's film version of the S.E. Hinton novel about adolescent angst in Tulsa. 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Rumble Fish"

      After filming "The Outsiders," Francis Ford Coppola adapted another S.E. Hinton novel, "Rumble Fish" (1983). Matt Dillon and Diane Lane starred.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "The Cotton Club"

      Lane's third teaming with director Francis Ford Coppola was for the 1984 film, "The Cotton Club." Lane played nightclub singer Vera Cicero, the moll of gangster Dutch Schultz. It was her first film with costar Richard Gere.

      Credit: Orion Pictures

    • "Streets of Fire"

      Among the gun- and sledgehammer-wielding biker gang members of Walter Hill's 1984 "Streets of Fire" (a "rock & roll fable") was Diane Lane as the lead singer of a rock group, whose kidnapping triggers a spate of bad feelings all around.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "The Big Town"

      Diane Lane on the set of the 1987 film "The Big Town," a gambling drama that starred Matt Dillon.

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • "Lonesome Dove"

      Diane Lane earned her first Emmy nomination as Lorena Wood, a prostitute in a Texas border town, in the western miniseries "Lonesome Dove" (1989).

      Credit: CBS

    • "Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All"

      Makeup is applied to Diane Lane, who starred as Lucy Honiycut Marsden in the 1994 TV miniseries, "Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All." 

      Credit: Diane Lane

    • "Jack"

      In the comedy-drama "Jack" (1994), directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Robin Williams played a boy whose Werner syndrome speeds his aging process dramatically. Diane Lane and Brian Kerwin played Williams' parents. 

      Credit: Hollywood Pictures

    • "Judge Dredd"

      Diane Lane and Sylvester Stallone in the sci-fi action film "Judge Dredd" (1995).

      Credit: Buena Vista Pictures

    • "Murder at 1600"

      In "Murder at 1600" (1997), Diane Lane played a Secret Service agent who teams with a D.C. detective (Wesley Snipes) in tracking down a killer in the White House. 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "A Walk on the Moon"

      Diane Lane and Viggo Mortensen in the romantic drama "A Walk on the Moon" (1999). Lane received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Actress.

      Credit: Miramax

    • "The Perfect Storm"

      Diane Lane played the girlfriend of fisherman Mark Wahlberg, who's about to sail into bad weather, in "The Perfect Storm" (2000).

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Unfaithful"

      Lane received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance as a frustrated wife who engages in an illicit affair in the 2002 thriller "Unfaithful." 

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Under the Tuscan Sun"

      Based on Frances Mayes' memoir, "Under the Tuscan Sun" (2003) starred Diane Lane as a divorcee who settles for a new life in Tuscany. 

      Credit: Touchstone Pictures

    • "Must Love Dogs"

      Diane Lane finds answering personal ads comes with complications in the 2005 romantic comedy, "Must Love Dogs."

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Hollywoodland"

      Ben Affleck starred as George Reeves (the actor who played Superman on TV), whose death prompts an investigation into Los Angeles corruption, in the 2006 mystery "Hollywoodland," costarring Diane Lane.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "Nights in Rodanthe"

      In their third on-screen pairing, Richard Gere and Diane Lane starred in the romantic drama "Nights in Rodanthe" (2008), adapted from Nicholas Sparks' novel.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Untraceable"

      In "Untraceable" (2008), Diane Lane starred as an FBI Special Agent on the trail of the proprietor of a website streaming snuff videos.

      Credit: Screen Gems

    • "Secretariat"

      In "Secretariat" (2010), Diane Lane played Penny Chenery, who took over her father's horse stable and came up with a winner: the first Triple Crown champion in a quarter-century.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios

    • "Cinema Verite"

      In the TV movie "Cinema Verite" (2011), a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the landmark 1970s reality TV series "An American Family," Diane Lane and Tim Robbins starred as Pat and Bill Loud, whose marital and family strife is laid bare before a nationwide television audience. 

      Credit: HBO

    • "Man of Steel"

      Diane Lane played Martha Kent, adoptive mother of Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman (Henry Cavill), in the superhero film "Man of Steel" (2013).

      Credit: DC/Warner Brothers

    • "Trumbo"

      Diane Lane and Bryan Cranston in the biopic "Trumbo" (2015), about Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo.

      Credit: Bleecker Street

    • "The Cherry Orchard"

      In 2016 Diane Lane returned to the New York stage in a Broadway revival of Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard," costarring Harold Perrineau. It was her second time in the play, having appeared in the ensemble of a Broadway production in 1977.

      Speaking to "CBS This Morning" about appearing on stage versus film, Lane said, "It is a high-wire act. They say theater people are the same as people that jump out of airplanes. I would never do that, that's not my idea of a thrill. But there is connectivity with the live audience that is delicious, and it is a two-way street and interactive.

      "The weird thing about film, which I don't really care for, is that I'm always surprised when I see the film. One way or another I'm always surprised. A lot can change in editing room. I joke and say I have an editor on my altar!"

      Credit: Joan Marcus

    • "Paris Can Wait"

      In "Paris Can Wait" (2017), directed by Eleanor Coppola, a busy husband (Alec Baldwin, left) asks a business associate (Arnaud Viard) to chaperone his wife (Diane Lane) to Paris. Bad move, Alec!

      Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

    • Tribeca Film Festival

      Diane Lane attends the premiere of "From the Ashes" at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on April 26, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images