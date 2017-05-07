In 2016 Diane Lane returned to the New York stage in a Broadway revival of Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard," costarring Harold Perrineau. It was her second time in the play, having appeared in the ensemble of a Broadway production in 1977.
Speaking to "CBS This Morning" about appearing on stage versus film, Lane said, "It is a high-wire act. They say theater people are the same as people that jump out of airplanes. I would never do that, that's not my idea of a thrill. But there is connectivity with the live audience that is delicious, and it is a two-way street and interactive.
"The weird thing about film, which I don't really care for, is that I'm always surprised when I see the film. One way or another I'm always surprised. A lot can change in editing room. I joke and say I have an editor on my altar!"