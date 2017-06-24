Cyndi Lauper

    • "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

      Singer Cyndi Lauper poses at Panavideo Studios in New York City on Aug. 23, 1984.

      Born on June 22, 1953 in New York City, Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper sang with cover bands and was lead singer of the new wave band Blue Angel. But after that band dissolved, Lauper struck out on her own. 

      Credit: AP Photo

    • "She's So Unusual"

      Her solo debut, "She's So Unusual" (1983), was an international hit. It reached #4 on the Billboard chart, produced the hit singles "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time," "She Bop" and "All Through the Night," and was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year. Lauper herself won the Grammy for Best New Artist.

      Credit: Portrait

    • MTV Music Awards

      Singer Cyndi Lauper poses with her award for Best Female Video at the MTV Music Awards in New York, Sept. 14, 1984.

      Credit: AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett

    • Cyndi Lauper

      Cyndi Lauper poses in a 1987 photo.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Cyndi Lauper and Little Richard

      Singers Cyndi Lauper and Little Richard are photographed during ceremonies honoring "American Bandstand" and its host, Dick Clark, at Chasen's Restaurant, Monday, Sept. 15, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif. 

      Credit: AP Photo/Lennox McLendon

    • Wildest Dreams Tour

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs during the opening act of the Tina Turner "Wildest Dreams" tour, May 10, 1997, at the MGM Grand Gardens Arena in Las Vegas.

      Credit: AP Photo/Lennox McLendon

    • "All-Star Tribute to Joni Mitchell"

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs during Turner Network Television's "All-Star Tribute to Joni Mitchell" at the Hammerstein Ballroom April 6, 2000 in New York City. 

      Credit: MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images

    • "VH1 Divas"

      Cyndi Lauper and Cher perform Thursday, May 23, 2002 during the "VH1 Divas" telecast from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. 

      Credit: AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta

    • New York City

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at Tower Records to promote her album "At Last," November 18, 2003 in New York City. 

      Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images

    • Lifetime Achievement Awards

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs during the first annual Lifetime Achievement Awards, celebrating women who have made a positive impact on the world, at the Hammerstein Ballroom May 8, 2003 in New York City.

      Credit: Todd Plitt/Getty Images

    • Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton

      Cyndi Lauper and her husband, actor David Thornton, arrive at the Gen Art Film Festival closing night premiere of "XX/XY" April 8, 2003 at the Loews Astor Plaza in New York City.

      Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images

    • New York City

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at The Beacon Theater December 18, 2003 in New York City.

      Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images

    • Race to Erase MS

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at The 11th Annual "Race to Erase MS" on May 14, 2004 at the Century Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles, California.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • New York City

      Musician Cyndi Lauper performs during a press preview for her CD, "The Body Acoustic," at Coda, October 6, 2005 in New York City.

      Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images

    • Katrina Benefit

      Singer Cyndi Lauper takes off her shoes so she can dance better during her performance at the "From the Big Apple to the Big Easy" benefit concert Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2005 in New York's Madison Square Garden. Proceeds from the concert were donated to Hurricane Katrina relief.

      Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Christensen

    • Gay Games

      Cyndi Lauper performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Gay Games VII at Wrigley Field on July 22, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois.

      Credit: Nick Laham/Getty Images

    • Tony Awards

      Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper perform onstage at the 60th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall June 11, 2006 in New York City.

      Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

    • True Colors Tour

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs during the kickoff of the first annual True Colors Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena June 8, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Proceeds from the show would benefit equal rights organizations.

      Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    • Sydney, Australia

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs on stage at the State Theatre on February 29, 2008 in Sydney, Australia.

      Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

    • Washington, D.C.

      President Barack Obama greets pop music artist Cyndi Lauper after delivering remarks following the enactment of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., October 28, 2009. Mr. Obama earlier signed a bill which included a provision that makes it a federal hate crime to assault people based on gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. 

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    • New York City

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs on "Good Morning America," on June 23, 2010 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • amfAR New York Inspiration Gala

      Singers Kelly Rowland, Cyndi Lauper and Estelle perform onstage during the 2010 amfAR New York Inspiration Gala at The New York Public Library on June 3, 2010 in New York, New York.

      Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    • Cyndi Lauper and Arcade Fire

      Cyndi Lauper joins Grammy Award winners Arcade Fire during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at The Fair Grounds Race Course on May 6, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

      Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

    • Human Rights Campaign

      Cyndi Lauper performs at the 15th Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on October 1, 2011 in Washington, D.C.

      In 2014 Lauper, who co-founded the True Colors Fund (which advocates for LGBTQ youth) told CBS News, "We have made a lot of advances as a society, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure that equality for all truly means equality for all. If just one of us is unequal, we are all unequal....

      "We need to embrace our diversity as a society. We are stronger together as a nation, and weaker when we let our "differences" get in the way."

      Credit: Riccardo S. Savi/Getty Images

    • Gay Pride Parade

      Grand Marshall Cyndi Lauper rides down 5th Avenue during the 2012 New York City's Gay Pride in New York on June 24, 2012. 

      Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages

    • New York City

      Cyndi Lauper attends the opening for "Kinky Boots" at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 4, 2013 in New York City. 

      Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

    • Tony Awards

      Actor Harvey Fierstein lifts singer Cyndi Lauper during a photo session for Tony Awards nominees on May 1, 2013. Lauper was nominated for Best Original Score for the musical "Kinky Boots."

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Tony Awards

      Cyndi Lauper, winner of the Tony Award for Best Original Score for "Kinky Boots," is pictured in "Winners' Room" at the 67th Annual Tony Awards, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, June 9, 2013.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Las Vegas

      Singer Cyndi Lauper performs as she opens for Cher at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    • Songwriters Hall of Fame

      Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper performs onstage at the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 18, 2015 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Cyndi Lauper and Boy George

      Cyndi Lauper and Boy George perform in concert at the Beacon Theatre on May 25, 2016 in New York City.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Trailblazer Honors

      Cyndi Lauper attends Logo's 2017 Trailblazer Honors event at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 22, 2017 in New York City.

            
      For more info:

      cyndilauper.com
      Follow Cyndi Lauper on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, MySpace and YouTube
      True Colors Fund
      Follow the True Colors Fund on Twitter and Facebook

            
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images