Cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con

Grrl Power
From left: Women play the parts of Wasp, Pixie, Red Sonja and Samus during Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Creative costumes took the spotlight at North America's largest convention for fans of fantasy and sci-fi films and TV, comics, horror, anime, manga and video games.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
No Blasters!
Visitors dressed in cosplay costumes wait in line to enter the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Belles of the Ball
Visitors dressed in cosplay costumes cross the street to the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Armed and Ready
A fan takes a picture with a zombie on Day 1 of Comic-Con International, on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Weeping Angel
Christina Silvoso plays the part of the Weeping Angel from the TV show "Dr. Who" during Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Ming the Merciless
"I'd much rather see you on my side, than scattered into atoms."
Mason Thomas of Chicago plays Ming the Merciless from "Flash Gordon" during Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Mystique
Michelle Hoffman of Wisconsin, plays Mystique from "X-Men" during Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Calliope
Rhiana Long, 15, plays the part of Calliope from a web comic called "Homestuck" during Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Wonder Woman
Shelbi Mullen, as Wonder Woman, performs with hula hoops in downtown San Diego near the site of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Attendees
Attendees wearing costumes get off an escalator at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Diego Haro, 14, plays the part of Spider-Man during Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
The Flash and Green Lantern
Cosplay characters attend Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Wonder Woman
Visitors dressed in cosplay costumes walk along the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Bring Out Your Undead
A zombie is spotted hanging around Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Stick 'Em Up
Cosplayer Heidi O'Ferrall poses in a "Splatoon 2"-inspired costume at San Diego Comic-Con.
Credit: Denis Poroy/AP
Green Goblin
Jon Worstein, 17, plays the part of the Green Goblin from "Spider-Man" during Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Disney Royalty
Attendees arrive dressed in costume as Cruella de Vil (from "101 Dalmations"), the Red Queen (from "Alice in Wonderland"), Maleficent, and the Evil Queen ("From "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"), for the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Caped Crusader
Howard Gemsler, of Irvine, dresses as Batman on Day 1 of Comic-Con International, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/AP
Crystal
Attendee Emily poses for a picture during opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Orb and Sceptre
A guest attends Comic-Con International in San Diego.
Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Taking Aim
Sydney Grey poses for a picture during opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Syndrome
Syndrome, from "The Incredibles," arrives during opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Arrgghhh!
Pirates arrive for the first day of Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Gregory Bull/AP
Portrait
Guests attend Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
I See You
Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Queen Padme Amidala
Dressed as Queen Padme Amidala from "Star Wars," Benilda from San Francisco attends opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Ruh-Roh!
Melinda Gross, left, and Kit Quinn, dressed as Velma and Daphne from the "Scooby Doo" cartoon series, attend Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Sally and Mystique
Cherish Johnson, left, dressed as Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and Megan Severns, dressed as Mystique from the "X-Men" franchise, pose together on Day One of Comic-Con International, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Gruesome
Cosplayer Joe Skellington poses during opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Wookiees
Wookiees from "Star Wars" attend Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Skeletor
Skeletor, from "Masters of the Universe," walks the floor during the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Live Long and Prosper
Cosplayers dressed as Mr. Spock and Admiral Kirk from "Star Trek" are pictured on Day 1 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Hailing Frequencies
Lulu Long, dressed as a member of the original "Star Trek" crew, accompanied by her sleeping three-year-old daughter, Gaia, attends Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Man of Steel
A cosplay character dressed as Superman poses for pictures along 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Surf's Up!
John and Michelle Pina appear as Mr. and Mrs. Silver Surfer in downtown San Diego adjacent to Comic-Con International, in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Night King
Jim Hampshire, dressed as the Night King from "Game of Thrones," attends the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
In My Sights
An attendee poses for a friend during opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Dark Side of the Force
Dale Sniderhan, a light saber customizer, poses in costume on Day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Gumby
Where's Pokey? An attendee arrives dressed as Gumby for the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Princess Allura
Bree Gergen plays the part of Princess Allura from the comic strip Voltron during Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Face Off
Judy Hawkins, left, of San Diego, reacts as a zombie character approaches her at the "Walking Dead" exhibit on the convention show floor at Comic-Con International.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Superheroes
Attendees arrive dressed in costume for the opening day of Comic Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Na-vi
Emily Adamson dressed as a Na'vi character from "Avatar" at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Iceman and Emma Frost
Todd Schmidt plays the part of the Iceman and Kristen Hatcher plays Emma Frost (both from the "X-Men" series) during Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Off With Their Heads!
Visitors dressed in cosplay costumes walk along the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
We Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts
Mark Todd (right) plays an original Ghostbuster, while Charles Lewin plays his sequel buddy, during Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images
Goth Robot 2.0
Lawrence Hollie, of Burbank, Calif., dressed as Goth Robot 2.0 on Day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Super Friends
Cosplay characters pose for pictures along 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Superheroes
Attendees in costume enjoy opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 20, 2017.
Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters
Nico Yazawa
Nancy Jones, dressed as anime character Nico Yazawa, waits in line during the first day of Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Gregory Bull/AP
Wings
Colby Bingham, of San Diego, wears a costume he designed himself on Day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Jawas
Cosplay characters mingle on the trade floor during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego.
Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
"Stranger Things"
David Schoelen, left, and Paul Baum, of Riverside, Calif., dressed as the Demogorgon and Eleven from "Stranger Things," pose for a portrait on Day 1 of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Princess Mononoke
Rebecca Miller, dressed as Princess Mononoke, waits in line for the first day of Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017, in San Diego.
Credit: Gregory Bull/AP
Say Cheese!
A fan takes a selfie with a zombie at Comic-Con International, July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
The convention runs through Sunday, July 23, 2017, at the San Diego Convention Center.
For more info:
Comic-Con International: San Diego
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images