Stars celebrate Easter 2017

    • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

      Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her family -- husband Kanye West and children North and Saint -- in their Easter best on Twitter.

      Click through to see how stars celebrated Easter. 

      Credit: Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

    • Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

      Friendly exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrated Easter together with their twins. Carey posted a photo of the family dying eggs on Instagram

      Credit: Mariah Carey/Instagram

    • Dwayne Johnson

      Instead of wearing a bunny suit, Dwayne Johnson donned a Pikachu suit to chase his toddler daughter. He posted a video of himself in the unusual Easter outfit on Instagram.

      Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

    • Jamie Lynn Spears

      Jamie Lynn Spears posted a photo with her husband and daughter on Instagram and wrote, “Feeling very blessed this Easter.” Spears’ daughter Maddie has made a full recovery after nearly drowning during an ATV accident in February. 

      Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

    • Adriana Lima

      Adriana Lima shared a photo with her daughters in Easter face paint on Instagram

      Credit: Adriana Lima/Instagram

    • Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

      Sofia Vergara posted a photo with husband Joe Manganiello on Instagram of the two enjoying a poolside Easter meal. 

      Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

    • Busy Philipps

      Busy Philipps wrote on Instagram that her daughter was “sugar crazed” on Easter.

      Credit: Busy Philipps/Instagram

    • Haylie Duff

      Haylie Duff posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her daughter, Ryan, hunting for Easter eggs with her cousin Luca, son of Hilary Duff. 

      Credit: Haylie Duff/Instagram

    • Victoria Beckham

      Fashion plate Victoria Beckham wished her fans a happy Easter on Instagram and posed for a sexy snapshot. 

      Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

    • Gisele Bundchen

      Gisele Bundchen wished her fans a happy Easter from the beach on Instagram

      Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

    • Kaley Cuoco

      Kaley Cuoco posted a cute photo of her dogs on Instagram to wish fans sa happy Easter. 

      Credit: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

    • Robert Downey Jr.

      Robert Downey Jr. told fans on Easter, “Raise your hand if you’re ready for the bunny.”

      Credit: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram

    • Colton Haynes

      Colton Haynes celebrated with a “couture egg with real grass inside” and posted a photo of it on Instagram

      Credit: Colton Haynes/Instagram

    • Josh Duhamel

      Josh Duhamel posted a selfie with bunny ears on Instagram and celebrated Easter with an ice cream cone. 

      Credit: Josh Duhamel/Instagram

    • Pink

      Pink posted a photo of her kids’ Easter baskets on Instagram

      Credit: Pink/Instagram

    • Kris Jenner

      Kris Jenner posted a throwback photo of Kourtney Kardashian in her Easter outfit on Instagram

      Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

    • Alyssa Milano

      Alyssa Milano shared a terrifying throwback photo of an Easter bunny on Instagram, though Milano doesn’t appear to be frightened. 

      Credit: Alyssa Milano/Instagram

    • Halle Berry

      Halle Berry shared a photo of dyed Easter eggs on Instagram, including one from her daughter that says “Love Nahla.”

      Credit: Halle Berry/Instagram

    • Viola Davis

      Viola Davis shared a photo of her daughter grinning next to an Easter bunny on Instagram.

      Credit: Viola Davis/Instagram

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood shared an adorable photo of herself as a little girl in bunny ears on Instagram

      Credit: Carrie Underwood/Instagram

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson shared a photo on Instagram of her young children on Easter. 

      Credit: Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

    • Katie Holmes

      Katie Holmes wished her Instagram followers a happy Easter with a photo of herself with daughter Suri and others. 

      Credit: Katie Holmes/Instagram

    • Orlando Bloom

      Orlando Bloom posted a photo of himself with bunny ears on Instagram

      Credit: Orlando Bloom/Instagram

    • John Legend

      John Legend shared a cute photo on Instagram of Luna, his daughter with Chrissy Teigen, holding Easter eggs. 

      Credit: John Legend/Instagram

    • Neil Patrick Harris

      Neil Patrick Harris and his kids got cuddly with an Easter bunny in a video he posted on Instagram

      Credit: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

    • Kelly Rowland, Tina Lawson, Beyonce

      Tina Lawson shared a photo of Kelly Rowland and her pregnant daughter, Beyonce, on Instagram on Easter. She wrote that Solange was missing out because she was at Coachella. 

      Credit: Tina Lawson/Instagram