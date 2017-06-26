BET Awards 2017 highlights

    • Bruno Mars wins!

      Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more highlights from Sunday's awards.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Migos wins

      Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos accept the award for Best Group onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Sean Combs

      Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Laz Alonso, Jacob Latimore, Algee Smith and Jason Mitchell

      Laz Alonso, Jacob Latimore, Algee Smith and Jason Mitchell speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Migos

      Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Solange

      Solange accepts the Centric Award for 'Cranes In The Sky' onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Jamie Foxx

      Jamie Foxx speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • French Montana

      French Montana performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Cari Champion

      Cari Champion speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • La La Anthony and

      La La Anthony and Kofi Siriboe speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Logan Browning and Demetriu Shipp Jr.

      Logan Browning and Demetrius Shipp Jr. speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Lacr

      Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)" onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Chance the Rapper

      Chance The Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Martellus Bennett and Michael Bennett

      LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Martellus Bennett and Michael Bennett speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Trey Songz

      Trey Songz performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Remy Ma

      Remy Ma speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Bruno Mars performs

      Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Future and Kendrick Lamar

      Future and Kendrick Lamar preform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Roman GianArthur

      Roman GianArthur performs a tribute to Chuck Berry at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Yara Shahidi

      Yara Shahidi accepts the Young Stars Award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Maxwell performs

      Maxwell performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • SZA

      SZA performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Chance the Rapper

      Chance The Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    • New Edition

      Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Ralph Tresvant of New Edition accept the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Xscape

      Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Issa Rae

      Issa Rae speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • DeBarge

      Kamasi Washington and El DeBarge perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper

      DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Chloe x Halle

      Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle accept Coca-Cola Viewer's Choice Award on behalf of Beyonce onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Havoc and Lil' Kim

      Havoc and Lil' Kim speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Karrueche Tran, Cardi B and DeRay Davis

      Karrueche Tran, Cardi B and DeRay Davis onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    • Robin Thede and Deon Cole

      Robin Thede and Deon Cole speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    • Remy Ma wins

      Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Algee Smith

      Algee Smith performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • A whole lot of New Editon

      Cast members of "the New Edition Story" perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • New Edition

      Original members of New Edition perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Kendrick Lamar

      Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Male Hip Hop Artist award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • The cast of "Girls Trip"

      Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images