BET Awards 2017 highlights

Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Migos wins
Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos accept the award for Best Group onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sean Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Laz Alonso, Jacob Latimore, Algee Smith and Jason Mitchell
Laz Alonso, Jacob Latimore, Algee Smith and Jason Mitchell speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Migos
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Solange
Solange accepts the Centric Award for 'Cranes In The Sky' onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
French Montana
French Montana performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Cari Champion
Cari Champion speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
La La Anthony and
La La Anthony and Kofi Siriboe speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Logan Browning and Demetriu Shipp Jr.
Logan Browning and Demetrius Shipp Jr. speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lacr
Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)" onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Chance the Rapper
Chance The Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Martellus Bennett and Michael Bennett
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Martellus Bennett and Michael Bennett speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Trey Songz
Trey Songz performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Remy Ma
Remy Ma speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Bruno Mars performs
Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Future and Kendrick Lamar
Future and Kendrick Lamar preform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Roman GianArthur
Roman GianArthur performs a tribute to Chuck Berry at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi accepts the Young Stars Award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Maxwell performs
Maxwell performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
SZA
SZA performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Chance the Rapper
Chance The Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
New Edition
Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Ralph Tresvant of New Edition accept the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Xscape
Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Issa Rae
Issa Rae speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
DeBarge
Kamasi Washington and El DeBarge perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper
DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Chloe x Halle
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle accept Coca-Cola Viewer's Choice Award on behalf of Beyonce onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Havoc and Lil' Kim
Havoc and Lil' Kim speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Karrueche Tran, Cardi B and DeRay Davis
Karrueche Tran, Cardi B and DeRay Davis onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Robin Thede and Deon Cole
Robin Thede and Deon Cole speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Remy Ma wins
Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Algee Smith
Algee Smith performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
A whole lot of New Editon
Cast members of "the New Edition Story" perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
New Edition
Original members of New Edition perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Male Hip Hop Artist award onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The cast of "Girls Trip"
Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith speak onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.