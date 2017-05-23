Manchester concert explosion

    • Emergency assistance

      Emergency responders assist an injured woman near the Manchester Arena after a deadly explosion during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, 2017. 

      Credit: Rex Features via AP Images

    • Injured man

      An injured man is seen near the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. Police have confirmed a number of fatalities.

      Credit: Rex Features via AP Images

    • Inside the arena

      Still image from video shows people fleeing Manchester Arena after an explosion. Singer Ariana Grande had been performing for a sold-out crowd.

      Credit: TWITTER.COM/HANNAWWH/via Reuters TV

    • Police response

      Heavily armed police at Manchester Arena in northern England after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. Officials confirmed a number of concertgoers were killed and dozens wounded. A representative said the singer was not injured.

      Credit: Peter Byrne / AP

    • Manchester street scene

      Police and other emergency service workers are seen near the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande performance. Many young people were at the concert.

      Credit: Rex Features via AP Images

    • Armed police

      Heavily armed police respond to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. Officials later confirmed a number of fatalities. A representative said the singer was not injured.

      Credit: Peter Byrne / AP

    • Police and concertgoers

      Police and fans talk in the street near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, following a deadly explosion during an Ariana Grande concert. Greater Manchester Police confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area.

      Credit: Dave Thompson / Getty Images

    • Manchester Arena scene

      People fled the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert in the city in northern England. Police have confirmed a number of fatalities and injuries.

      Credit: Rex Features via AP Images

    • Emergency treatment

      Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station near the Manchester Arena, following a deadly explosion during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. 

      Credit: Dave Thompson / Getty Images

    • Outside Manchester Arena

      People fled the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert.

      Credit: Rex Features via AP Images

    • Emergency response

      Police stand by a cordoned-off street near the Manchester Arena on after reports of explosions during an Ariana Grande concert.

      Credit: Dave Thompson / Getty Images

    • Ariana Grande

      A spokesman said Ariana Grande was "OK" following an explosion at her concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, 2017.

      The singer is seen here in a photo from the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2016.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Police and concertgoers

      Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after a deadly explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert.

      Credit: Peter Byrne / AP

    • Manchester concertgoers

      Concert goers fled the Manchester Arena in after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert, May 22, 2017.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Emergency services

      Police and ambulances outside Manchester Arena after an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. Police reported a number of fatalities and injuries.

      Credit: Peter Byrne / AP

    • First reponders

      A police van and an ambulance are seen outside the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert at the venue in Manchester, northern England, May 22, 2017.

      Credit: Reuters