Manchester concert explosion

Emergency responders assist an injured woman near the Manchester Arena after a deadly explosion during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, 2017.
Credit: Rex Features via AP Images
Injured man
An injured man is seen near the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. Police have confirmed a number of fatalities.
Credit: Rex Features via AP Images
Inside the arena
Still image from video shows people fleeing Manchester Arena after an explosion. Singer Ariana Grande had been performing for a sold-out crowd.
Credit: TWITTER.COM/HANNAWWH/via Reuters TV
Police response
Heavily armed police at Manchester Arena in northern England after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. Officials confirmed a number of concertgoers were killed and dozens wounded. A representative said the singer was not injured.
Credit: Peter Byrne / AP
Manchester street scene
Police and other emergency service workers are seen near the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande performance. Many young people were at the concert.
Credit: Rex Features via AP Images
Armed police
Heavily armed police respond to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. Officials later confirmed a number of fatalities. A representative said the singer was not injured.
Credit: Peter Byrne / AP
Police and concertgoers
Police and fans talk in the street near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, following a deadly explosion during an Ariana Grande concert. Greater Manchester Police confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area.
Credit: Dave Thompson / Getty Images
Manchester Arena scene
People fled the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert in the city in northern England. Police have confirmed a number of fatalities and injuries.
Credit: Rex Features via AP Images
Emergency treatment
Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station near the Manchester Arena, following a deadly explosion during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.
Credit: Dave Thompson / Getty Images
Outside Manchester Arena
People fled the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert.
Credit: Rex Features via AP Images
Emergency response
Police stand by a cordoned-off street near the Manchester Arena on after reports of explosions during an Ariana Grande concert.
Credit: Dave Thompson / Getty Images
Ariana Grande
A spokesman said Ariana Grande was "OK" following an explosion at her concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, 2017.
The singer is seen here in a photo from the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2016.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Police and concertgoers
Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after a deadly explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert.
Credit: Peter Byrne / AP
Manchester concertgoers
Concert goers fled the Manchester Arena in after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert, May 22, 2017.
Credit: Reuters
Emergency services
Police and ambulances outside Manchester Arena after an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. Police reported a number of fatalities and injuries.
Credit: Peter Byrne / AP
First reponders
A police van and an ambulance are seen outside the Manchester Arena after an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert at the venue in Manchester, northern England, May 22, 2017.