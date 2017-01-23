Abelardo Morell's stunning camera obscura images

Photographer Abelardo Morell uses a technique called “camera obscura” - Latin for darkened room. A thin ray of light streaming into a darkened space casts an upside-down image. A basic principle of optics, it predates even photography, used by artists like Canaletto and Vermeer.
First, Morell and his team black out a room’s windows with plastic and duct tape, turning the room itself into essentially a giant camera’s “insides.” Then, when Morell cuts a hole in the plastic and puts a lens against the glass, something magical happens: the room’s exterior view is projected against the opposing wall upside-down, which Morell then photographs. (Sometime he flips the projections with a prism, making the images right side-up.)